Carmen Salinas, a Mexican actress, has died at the age of 82 following a stroke.

Carmen Salinas, a Mexican soap star, has died at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke, according to her family.

Her family released a statement stating that she died yesterday after being rushed to a hospital in Mexico City.

In November, the actress, who had a long career in Mexican films and television, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Her nephew Gustavo Briones confirmed that she was in intensive care on Thursday.

Maria Eugenia Plascencia, her daughter, later told local media outside the hospital that she spoke with her mother, who was able to move her feet.

The 82-year-old actress died in a medically induced coma.

Salinas began her acting career in comedic soap operas, and she is best known in Mexico for her role as La Corcholata in the series ‘Bellas de Noche.’

She has appeared in a number of films since then, including ‘La Pulquera’ and ‘Las Cariosas.’

Salinas is survived by seven grandchildren and her daughter.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience yet, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone, and here for Android.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun and follow us on Twitter at @TheSun.