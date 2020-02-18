Caroline Flack booked luxury day for dog Ruby before suicide

Caroline Flack had planned a luxury day for her beloved dog Ruby just days before she took her own life aged 40.

The former Love Island host died on Saturday at her new flat in Stoke Newington, London, hours after she was told she would face trial over the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton last year – while the producer friend who was staying with her went to the shops.

The Country Dog hotel posted a moving tribute to Caroline, revealing she had planned to spend the day with them and Ruby on Sunday.

Posting a montage of Caroline’s favourite photos of the French Bulldog, they wrote: ‘We can’t believe you are gone. We only spoke and messaged this week. As I write this you were supposed to be here with Ruby and us today.

‘Your care and concern for Ruby was always forefront in your mind despite going through the worst time of your life and being so so fragile. Your messages and calls were full of love and gratitude. Words can’t describe how devastated we are feeling.

‘Caroline we will always be here for Ruby and continue to look after her, always. She is such a special dog. Just as we talked about… Ruby is different to other pups and is also so so special. We have shared your favourite picture of her.

‘I know you wanted her to run free in the fields and cuddle up in bed and we will make sure she does. She will have nothing but the best. I promise you.

‘Here is the last picture you sent us.. you and Rubes cuddled up on the sofa.’

‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind. RIP our beautiful Caroline.’

Caroline’s haunting final Instagram post, shared the day before her death, showed her cuddling and kissing Ruby,

It emerged earlier on Sunday that paramedics were scrambled to Flack’s north London home the day before she killed herself – but didn’t take her to hospital after a clinical assessment.

Sources told MailOnline that ambulance crews were sent to the former Love Island presenter’s Stoke Newington flat over ‘concerns for her welfare’, but decided against taking her to hospital after checking her over.

An ITV spokesperson this evening said: ‘Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

‘After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.’

ITV and Love Island producers had previously come under scrutiny for the aftercare given to contestants of the Love Island show.

Reality shows have been warned by Ofcom that they have a duty of care towards their stars.

Contestant Joe Swash, who worked with Caroline on ITV2 show I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp had shared his own tribute just hours earlier, admitted it had been a ‘tough day’ preparing for his routine after learning of her death.

Professional skate partner Alexandra Murphy added: ‘It was really hard to do this and do a happy number when he feels like this so I’m really proud of him.’

With wife Stacey Solomon supporting her husband from the studio audience, he said: ‘I just want to send my love to her family and my condolences.’

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving her alone at her London flat.

The producer friend couldn’t get back into the flat when she returned.

She called Flack’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Her management team have since described her as ‘vulnerable’ and criticised the CPS for pushing ahead with a pending court case despite her boyfriend Lewis Burton saying he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December and as part of her bail conditions the pair were banned from contacting each other.

Today Mr Burton shared a picture of the couple on holiday together on Instagram this morning, saying his ‘heart is broken’ and promising to ‘be her voice’.

Mr Burton’s post read today: ‘My heart is broken, we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

‘I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.’

He then re-posted a picture Flack uploaded to Instagram on December 5 that read: ‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind’, with the caption ‘I will love you forever’.

Despite them being banned from contacting each other, Mr Burton posted a picture of the pair together on Friday with the caption: ‘Happy valentines’, with a red love heart on the end

The news was confirmed by her family, who said in a statement yesterday: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

Today her best friend, TV producer Mollie Grosberg, posted a tribute to her, with a video of the pair at a climbing centre three days before she died.

She was today seen laying flowers outside her home and wrote on Instagram: ‘I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

‘Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.

‘When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

‘Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

‘This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl.

‘I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.’

Flowers were also seen outside her old house in Islington where she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Mr Burton with a lamp.

The LAS said of the call made on Friday: ‘We were called shortly after 22:30 on 14 February to a residential property on Northwold Road, N16.

‘Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.’

Then of the one of Saturday: ‘Officers were made aware of concerns for welfare at a residential address in Stoke Newington at 2.31pm on Saturday.

‘Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found an unresponsive woman inside the address. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware. The death is being treated as non-suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.’

Today a blonde haired woman in a black jacket was seen arriving at the exclusive converted school where Flack took her own life and buzzing one of the flats there. After pulling up at the gated development in a black Audi, she left minutes later.

An eyewitness said of yesterday’s scenes: ‘I saw two men walk through the gates to the flats where Caroline Flack lived yesterday afternoon.

‘Both were crying and they hugged each other for support.

‘They were waiting for the police to turn up. They met the police and paramedics when they arrived and let them in.

‘I didn’t know what was going on at first. It was only when I read the news about Caroline Flack that I realised it must have been for her.’

A member of Flack’s management team last night said the CPS should ‘look at themselves’ in light of her death and claimed they were pursuing a trial against her ‘without merit’, which resulted in ‘significant distress to Caroline’.

In court it was heard that while under caution Flack said she would kill herself and that she said: ‘I did it’, when asked about striking her boyfriend.

The saga surrounding her court case saw her forced to ‘step down’ from hosting Love Island, which began its first ever winter series in South Africa at the beginning of the year and is now being hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The former presenter has been described by friends as feeling ‘on her own’ and that she ‘couldn’t see a way out’. They claim she was struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

Among Flack’s final Twitter likes was a post advertising suicide prevention services at Christmas, which read: ‘Hard time of year for a lot of folks. Suicide Hotline 116 123 (Samaritans) A simple copy and paste might save someone’s life. If you are struggling, please please talk to someone. XXX’

Her replacement on the show Laura Whitmore led tributes to Flack last night as she posted on Twitter, ‘I’m trying to find the words but I can’t’ next to a broken heart emoji and posted a poem about loss.

She began her Radio 5 Live radio show this morning with the words: ‘Be kind… It’s gone too far… your words affect people,’ as she fought back tears.

Whitmore described Flack as someone who was ‘bubbly’, ‘vivacious’ and had an ‘infectious chuckle’. She said she wasn’t perfect, but asked: ‘Is anyone?’

She added that all the star wanted was love, telling her listeners: ‘Caroline loved to love. That’s all she wanted.’