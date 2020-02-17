Caroline Flack dies at 40: Celebrities pay tribute on social media

Love Island paid tribute to Caroline Flack after she was found dead at her London flat aged 40 on Saturday.

The late presenter had hosted the show since 2015 and an ITV spokesperson said they were ‘shocked and saddened’ over the news.

It read: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

‘Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’

Caroline’s former Love Island contestants also paid tribute to the late host with Olivia Attwood leading the heartbreaking messages.

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the ex-Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

It came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied.

Molly-Mae, 20, shared a photo of herself with Caroline on the ITV2 dating series over the summer in 2019.

She penned: ‘I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever… Rest in peace.’

Amber Davies took to Instagram to pen: ‘I am lost for words. My heart is completely broken! Caroline I will always adore you, we all love you so much. This will hurt forever.’

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill, 22, took to her Instagram account to share two shots of herself posing with the TV personality, as she revealed the star had supported her through one of her own rough patches last year.

She wrote: ‘A supportive friend in a time of need. An Amazing woman.

‘I have no words. You will be truly missed. Thinking of Caroline’s close friends and family. Sending love to EVERYONE.’

Sharing another image of the pair together on her Instagram Stories, she revealed: ‘I will never ever forget how comfortable and sage you made me feel in one of my lows of 2019. I have no words.

‘The way this woman looked after me when she didn’t have to. A beautiful soul. Heartbroken. Sending love to her close friends, family and EVERYONE. She was way more than just a presenter she was my friend in a time of need. Thank you.’

Wes Nelson, 21, shared a photo of the two partying in Ibiza over the summer and shared that it was ‘just weeks since we were chatting away.’

He penned: ‘Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, I have nothing but great memories!’

Wes added: ‘My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I’m lost for words R.I.P ❤️.’

‘There are no words that can explain what I’m feeling right now. Caroline was of the most extraordinary people I have ever met. Her smile and personality was infectious. She was loyal and kind, and looked after the islanders as if they were her own.

‘I will never forget the way you held my hand from the moment I entered that villa. I am truly heartbroken.’

Love Island 2017 star Sam Gowland shared a tribute of his own following the news of Caroline’s death, writing: ‘Absolutely lost for words again!! RIP Caroline my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this awful time.’

Kendall Rae Knight posted a beaming snap with Caroline as she paid tribute to the star, adding: ‘Truly shocked and heartbroken.

‘Such a beautiful talented woman who never failed to make me smile. What a cruel world we live in. Rest in peace now angel.’

Nathan Massey – who appeared in Love Island’s 2016 series – wrote: ‘Literally have no words,’ as he shared his own snap alongside Caroline.

His wife Cara De La Hoyde – who he met in the villa – also said she had ‘no words’ as she shared a snap from the moment she and Nathan were crowned Love Island champions.

Love Island 2019 star Amy Hart also took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy tribute to Caroline.

She posted: ‘ I take as I find and what I found was the kindest soul, from putting us at ease on day one, to squeezing my hand when I didn’t know I needed it most, to reaching out to my best friend to help her navigate the dark side of social media, to inviting me to her dressing room for showtune karaoke.

‘To giving me the pep talk of all pep talks at Aftersun, she kept me really calm at the reunion and kept reassuring me all evening.

‘Caroline went above and beyond her job at all times, she didn’t HAVE to do any of that and she did. Absolutely gutted. Go and be the star you are.’

Joe Garratt shared a snap with Caroline from her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun, as he wrote: ‘Feel so sad, can’t believe what I’ve heard! Bless her heart… such an amazing woman with so much more life to live.’

Love Island 2018 star Jack Fincham posted snap with the caption: ‘Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a pleasure knowing you Caroline my thoughts are with your family and loved ones. xx

Caroline’s management have slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’ after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Caroline had been described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out,’ according to The Mirror.

It was also understood she had been struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family. The Flack family said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

A worried producer friend had been staying with the star but found she couldn’t get back into her flat after returning from the shops, a source said. She called Caroline’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Following Caroline’s death, many fans have taken to social media to demand that Love Island be axed, after she became the third person associated with the show to take their own life.

Former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, took their own lives in March 2019 and June 2018.

Among fans calling the show out was This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes who paid tribute to Caroline while insisting there needs to be ‘repercussions.’

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?’ which garnered more than 27K likes.

Eamonn later added: ‘Meaning out of respect, can the series continue?’ (sic)

A CPS spokesperson issued a statement, they said: ‘Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

‘Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.’