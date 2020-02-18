Caroline Flack friends slam ‘cruel’ CPS for pursuing trial over ‘minor incident’

Caroline Flack was reportedly undergoing therapy in the weeks before she passed away, it has emerged today.

The much loved presenter was said to have gone to Los Angeles for ‘somatic therapy’ on the advice of her friend Russell Brand, according to the Mirror.

Somatic therapy helps people who suffer from stress, anxiety, grief, depression and PTSD.

Friends yesterday said Caroline – whose upbeat, vivacious and energetic personality won her a legion of fans and captured the hearts of a nation – was doing her best to remain upbeat ahead of her impending trial for alleged assault.

This comes as the 40-year-old’s friends have hit out at the CPS for pursuing the trial even after her boyfriend dropped charges against her.

The Crown Prosecution Service has come under intense scrutiny for persisting to prosecute the star for alleged assault, and her management company criticised what it called a ‘show trial’ even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

The 40-year-old presenter died hours after it was announced that she would be charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

According to the Mirror, after her first court appearance for assault on December 23, the former Love Island host ‘attempted to restore her mental wellbeing with somatic therapy, a holistic practice used to treat PTSD.’

She reportedly travelled to Los Angeles after Christmas to work with a somatic healer.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women in 2018, Ms Flack revealed how she underwent hypnotherapy to get her ‘mind in the right place’, adding: ‘I do it more when I need to focus on something.

‘I knew when I had eight days to learn the role, I went and saw him [her hypnotherapist]. He got my mind in the right place. That really works for me’.

Caroline stepped down from presenting the current winter series of the ITV2 dating show after the alleged assault.

The TV star pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton at a flat in north London during a court hearing in December.

In recent days it has emerged that CPS lawyers decided to prosecute Caroline even after her boyfriend Lewis Burton asked police not to proceed.

Known as an ‘evidence-led prosecution’, it would have relied not on his testimony but on material gathered by police such as bodycam footage taken at the presenter’s north London home in the early hours of December 12.

But Caroline’s management released a statement, where it branded the case a ‘show trial’.

Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management said: ‘In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

‘The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest.

‘And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.’

Human rights barrister Charlotte Proudman, of Goldsmith Chambers, suggested the prosecution of Miss Flack was a ‘show trial’.

Dr Proudman told Today: ‘Looking at the circumstances of the case, I’m struggling to see why it was in the public interest to prosecute when it’s very clear that Caroline Flack, at the time, was struggling with her mental health.’

Leading law firm Stephensons Solicitors LLP has also blasted the Crown Prosecution Service for having a ‘one size fits all’ policy.

Sean Joyce, head of criminal justice at Stephensons, said that enforced separation can sometimes do more harm than good.

Mr Joyce said: ‘The current CPS approach is too much of a one size fits all policy, it must give greater thought to individual circumstances.

‘The enforced separation between parties, in individual cases, as highlighted here, often prevents reconciliation and can do more harm than good.

‘It’s important that the CPS takes the time to reflect on this.

‘If as a country we want a criminal justice system that provides justice to all parties, including the alleged victims and perpetrators of domestic violence, then it needs to be properly resourced.

‘At the moment, the police, prosecution and courts often don’t have the time or the money to consider properly the complex issues raised by domestic violence.

‘Perversely, this can lead to inappropriate cases proceeding to trial when a robust review at an early stage would have prevented this.’

The CPS refused to comment on the specifics of Ms Flack’s case, but explained the process by which it decides to charge people.

‘We do not decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence – that is for the jury, judge or magistrate – but we must make the key decision of whether a case should be put before a court,’ a spokesman said.

Russell Brand penned an impassioned tribute to the late Caroline Flack following her heartbreaking suicide over the weekend.

The Get Him To The Greek star, 44, took to his website to write a lengthy message, in which he lauded her, admitted he is ‘angry and sad’ over the tragedy and urged people to be aware they are ‘capable of kindness’.

Caroline, 40 took her own life on Saturday, after a friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

Russell joined a legion of stars paying tribute to Caroline in an impassioned and lengthy statement shared to his website.

Having been candid about his own battles with depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, the actor and comedian was speaking about the tragedy.

On the star, he wrote: ‘I am angry and sad that Caroline Flack found herself in that place. I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me.’

He confessed that his withdrawal from the spotlight was due to how he was made to feel and the person he became.

Russell went on: ‘I have resigned from fame because it brought out the worst in me, vanity, insecurity, jealousy, competitiveness…

‘Most people I’ve spoken to have comparable experiences, it’s hard to endure what celebrity does to your mental health without a robust constitution or strong counter measures to ground and protect you.’

Russell likened the treatment of Caroline by the public to Jade Goody and Amy Winehouse’s strife during their dramatic lives prior to their untimely death.

Caroline’s suicide came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton – something she denied.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family. The Flack family said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

A worried producer friend had been staying with the star but found she couldn’t get back into her flat after returning from the shops, a source said. She called Caroline’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

In May 2017, Russell discussed Chris Cornell’s death, after the rocker was found dead in a Detroit hotel room aged 52. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s tragic death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

In the wake of the tragedy, the comedian and actor spoke about the epidemic of male suicide and gave insight into his own depression and suicidal thoughts.

In July of the same year, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington was found hanged at his California, aged 41, leading to more insightful comments from Russell.

Russell said on his Trews podcast: ‘Many are saying that both of these recent suicides are a point to the idea of disillusionment, dissatisfaction, that is more pronounced in the case of famous and successful men…

‘But it’s probably something that all men this age experience.’

On his own suicidal thoughts, he said: ‘I know I’ve had thoughts of suicide before, and the reason I’ve not carried it out is that I’ve always been fortunate enough to have access to other people, who’ve said, ‘Yeah I’ve felt like that, don’t do anything dramatic about it. There are other ways. This is temporary. This will go by.’