Caroline Flack: Minister says ‘don’t jump to conclusions’ after Love Island axe calls

Grant Shapps has warned the public not to ‘”jump to conclusions” as backlash grows against Love Island following the tragic death of former presenter, Caroline Flack, who killed herself

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has warned the public not to “jump to conclusions” amid calls to cancel Love Island following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

Flack, the show’s former host, was found dead in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Her family confirmed last night she had taken her own life.

Appearing on Sky News this morning, the transport secretary was asked if the reality TV show should be cancelled, after ex-contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis also killed themselves.

He said the team behind the show has a “duty of care” to contestants as well as presenters.

But he added: “I don’t want to jump to conclusions. We know there were circumstances involved here.”

Ms Flack, 40, stepped down from presenting the ITV hit show after she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27, at her Islington flat in December last year.

She pleaded not guilty to assault charges at a hearing in Highbury Magistrates’ Court last month and was given a no-contact order with Mr Burton until her trial was due to be heard in March.

After Ms Flack’s management team accused the Crown Prosecution Service of conducting a “show trial” against the TV presenter, Mr Shapps also warned: “careful at this stage, we don’t know the circumstances.”

Her untimely death has prompted calls for Love Island to be axed, with #cancelloveisland trending on Twitter.

Former contestant Sophie Gradon was found dead aged 32 in 2018. An inquest found her cause of death to be suicide.

Ms Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, who found her body, died three weeks later, aged 25.

Fans of the show were shaken when another former contestant, Mike Thalassitis, was found dead in a park last year at the age of 26.

MPs on the Digital, Media and Sport select committee have previously scrutinised the duty of care towards reality TV participants.

An ‘Unseen Bits’ episode of Love Island was cancelled last night after news of Ms Flack’s death broke.

An ITV statement read: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”