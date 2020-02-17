Caroline Flack: paramedics went to home DAY before suicide

Paramedics were scrambled to Caroline Flack’s north-east London home the day before she killed herself – but didn’t take her to hospital after a clinical assessment.

Sources told MailOnline that ambulance crews were sent to the former Love Island presenter’s Stoke Newington flat over ‘concerns for her welfare’, but decided against taking her to hospital after checking her over.

Flack, 40, was found dead inside the property by her father Ian, after taking her own life while the friend who was staying with her ‘popped out to the shops’.

The London Ambulance Service would not comment on whether they visited that property but did confirm they were called to the road where the star had recently moved at 10.30pm on Valentine’s Day.

She had been unable to contact her tennis player boyfriend since her court appearance in December as part of her bail conditions.

An ambulance crew was then sent back to the same street less than 24 hours later, at 2.30pm on Saturday, where the star was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death came just hours after she found out she would face trial over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

Today Mr Burton shared a picture of the couple on holiday together on Instagram this morning, saying his ‘heart is broken’ and promising to ‘be her voice’.

Mr Burton’s post read today: ‘My heart is broken, we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

‘I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.’

He then re-posted a picture Flack uploaded to Instagram on December 5 that read: ‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind’, with the caption ‘I will love you forever’.

Despite them being banned from contacting each other, Mr Burton posted a picture of the pair together on Friday with the caption: ‘Happy valentines’, with a red love heart on the end.

The news was confirmed by her family, who said in a statement yesterday: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

Today her best friend, TV producer Mollie Grosberg, posted a tribute to her, with a video of the pair at a climbing centre three days before she died.

She was today seen laying flowers outside her home and wrote on Instagram: ‘I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

‘Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.

‘When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

‘Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

‘This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl.

‘I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.’

Flowers were also seen outside her old house in Islington where she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Mr Burton with a lamp.

The LAS said of the call made on Friday: ‘We were called shortly after 22:30 on 14 February to a residential property on Northwold Road, N16.

‘Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.’

Then of the one of Saturday: ‘Officers were made aware of concerns for welfare at a residential address in Stoke Newington at 2.31pm on Saturday.

‘Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found an unresponsive woman inside the address. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware. The death is being treated as non-suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.’

A neighbour told MailOnline: ‘There were loads of police and ambulance there all day – all the way up the road – until they left the area about 8 o’ clock’.

Today a blonde haired woman in a black jacket was seen arriving at the exclusive converted school where Flack took her own life and buzzing one of the flats there. After pulling up at the gated development in a black Audi, she left minutes later.

An eyewitness said of yesterday’s scenes: ‘I saw two men walk through the gates to the flats where Caroline Flack lived yesterday afternoon.

‘Both were crying and they hugged each other for support.

‘They were waiting for the police to turn up. They met the police and paramedics when they arrived and let them in.

‘I didn’t know what was going on at first. It was only when I read the news about Caroline Flack that I realised it must have been for her.’

A member of Flack’s management team last night said the CPS should ‘look at themselves’ in light of her death and claimed they were pursuing a trial against her ‘without merit’, which resulted in ‘significant distress to Caroline’.

In court it was heard that while under caution Flack siad she would kill herself and that she said: ‘I did it’, when asked about striking her boyfriend.

The saga surrounding her court case saw her forced to ‘step down’ from hosting Love Island, which began its first ever winter series in South Africa at the beginning of the year and is now being hosted by Laura Whitmore.

ITV and Love Island producers have already come under scrutiny for prompting that decision, with many questioning what support they gave her. Reality shows have been warned by Ofcom that they have a duty of care towards their stars.

Today #cancelloveisland was trending on Twitter, with commentators demanding the show be axed with immediate effect after Flack became the third person linked to the show to take their own life. Sophie Gradon, 32, died in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis, 26, was found dead in 2019.

Speaking on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps echoed the TV regulator, saying ‘the duty of care should be considered’ over Flack’s death.

But he warned: ‘Clearly people making these programmes do have a duty of care, not just to contestants but to presenters as well.But I don’t want to jump to conclusions. ‘We know there were circumstances involved here.’

The former presenter has been described by friends as feeling ‘on her own’ and that she ‘couldn’t see a way out’. They claim she was struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

But she appeared ‘relaxed and happy’ a week ago when she went to her local pub with a male friend.

A worker at The Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington, north east London, said Flack came in for a drink with a man last Sunday around 2pm.

They told MailOnline: ‘She came in with a male friend and sat down at a table opposite the bar.

‘She appeared to be relaxed and was laughing and joking. They didn’t stay very long, maybe 15-minutes or so, and left after finishing their drinks.

‘I was really shocked when I heard she had died yesterday. Nothing in her behaviour last week suggested anything like that but I guess you don’t know what’s really going on in people’s lives.’

Among Flack’s final Twitter likes was a post advertising suicide prevention services at Christmas, which read: ‘Hard time of year for a lot of folks. Suicide Hotline 116 123 (Samaritans) A simple copy and paste might save someone’s life. If you are struggling, please please talk to someone. XXX’

Her replacement on the show Laura Whitmore led tributes to Flack last night as she posted on Twitter, ‘I’m trying to find the words but I can’t’ next to a broken heart emoji and posted a poem about loss.

She began her Radio 5 Live radio show this morning with the words: ‘Be kind… It’s gone too far… your words affect people,’ as she fought back tears.

Whitmore described Flack as someone who was ‘bubbly’, ‘vivacious’ and had an ‘infectious chuckle’. She said she wasn’t perfect, but asked: ‘Is anyone?’

She added that all the star wanted was love, telling her listeners: ‘Caroline loved to love. That’s all she wanted.’

In developments following the tragedy:

Former contestants Wes Nelson, Chris Hughes, Molly-Mae Hague also paid their respects to the star, while Piers Morgan called her a ‘fun, bright and sparky person’.

Friends of the presenter, who was paid a £1.2million salary for Love Island, have said she had been terrified of her impending court date. ‘She was on her own. She couldn’t take it anymore. Her family are devastated,’ one friend told The Mirror.

Another added: ‘Caroline couldn’t bear the thought of going through the court case. She felt her career would never recover from this – and she felt humiliated in front of the world. In the end she just couldn’t see a way out. She didn’t know how to fix herself.’

One friend also said she had been on anti-depressants: ‘She went to a climbing wall with one of her pals, and they were trying to keep her spirits up but she was going deeper into her depression. In the last few weeks she was with a lot of her friends and rarely alone.’

The presenter was revealed to be writing a ‘self-help’ book. ‘Caroline has found the process incredibly cathartic,’ one of her friends said last week. ‘She wants it to be more than just a story about her. She wants to talk about the problems she’s encountered and how she’s overcome them.’

Flack leaves behind her twin sister Jody, her elder sister Elizabeth, her elder brother Paul, and her parents Christine and Ian.

She also leaves behind her treasured French Bulldog Ruby. A mourner yesterday laid a single rose at Flack’s former address, which she had only moved to in recent weeks.

Today, her neighbours recalled seeing marked police vehicles on the street over the weekend, but did not see any ambulances.

Robert Edwards, who lives opposite the buildings, said he was surprised to hear Flack lived at the apartment block as she had recently moved from another address in Islington.

The 67-year-old retired market trader said: ‘I was really surprised to hear she lived across the road in the converted school house.

‘She must have kept a very very low profile. Perhaps she rented it to get away from the Islington address. It’s devastating news. It’s such a waste.

‘I can’t put together what she had done and the way it has ended. It was just a drunken row. I don’t know why she didn’t plead guilty and avoid a public trial.

He added: ‘I just feel for her parents. Her parents have to be my kind of generation. I think they would probably prefer to be dead themselves than to lose their little girl.

‘The only reason I can think of is social media. I don’t watch reality TV shows either and I think that can’t have helped.

‘I do think we have turned into a nation of voyeurs and peeping Toms. In my day, it was considered better to stay out of the public eye.’

A man at a nearby cafe said: ‘ She used to come here in the mornings. I didn’t really know her to say if she looked her usual self or not – but she was a lovely, lovely person.’

He added: ‘It’s very sad.’ Another man at the cafe added: ‘I think she only moved here recently.’

Flack’s friends are said to be furious that the CPS pursued the presenter’s prosecution despite Burton making it clear he did not want the case to go to trial as there had been no serious injury.

Her management criticised the CPS in a statement. Francis Ridley, of Money Talent Management, said: ‘We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

‘The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family at this time.

‘An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country. In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.’

Talent agent Jonathan Shalit this morning told BBC Radio 5’s Stephen Nolan that Flack received ‘more negative press than a terrorist or a paedophile’ over her impending trial.

‘These people might be famous, but they’re still vulnerable individuals,’ he said.

Boy George has criticised the CPS for pursuing the case, saying he hopes they feel ‘deep sorrow’. The 58-year-old tweeted: ‘I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today. This did not need to happen.

‘This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feel even deeper sorrow.’

Comedian Keith Lemon paid tribute, saying: ‘Shocked. I’ve known Caroline all my telly life. I have no words. Love to her family.’

The CPS told MailOnline in a statement: ‘Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.’

The presenter’s death has re-ignited questions about ITV’s aftercare as it was forced to enhance its procedures following public outcry over the suicides of two contestants.

‘ITV talk about duty of care but there was little to no support for her,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She went from hosting one of the most popular shows on TV to being effectively cast out. It was crushing.

‘Whatever she said publicly, she told those close to her that she had in effect been sacked. She hadn’t been found guilty of anything and didn’t deserve to have her career ripped from her the way that she felt it had been.’

Broadcaster regulator Ofcom has been swamped with hundreds of complaints from viewers over contestants behaviour on the show and challenges developed by producers.

The regulator confirmed in a statement in May last year that it was examining whether ‘more could be done’ to safeguard the welfare of people on reality TV shows.

Flack had been addressing her struggles with mental health on social media in the months leading up to her death. She admitted in a post following World Mental Health Day on October 10 that she had been feeling ‘weird’ and revealed that ‘when I actually reached out to someone they said I was draining’.

In an Instagram post she uploaded on 14 October 2019, Flack captioned a photo of herself: ‘I wanted to write something about mental health day last week but I was knee deep in work. And some days it’s hard to write your feelings of your not in the right place.

‘The last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place… I find it hard to talk about it… I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life… and when I actually reached out to someone they said I was draining.

‘I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves. I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear…

‘I’m lucky to be able to pick myself up when things feel s**t. But what happens if someone can’t. Be nice to people. You never know what’s going on. Ever.’

In December 2018 Flack revealed how she took anti-depressants for six months after winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 to help her handle the pressure.

‘People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume everything is perfect, but we’re just like everyone else,’ she told The I Newspaper. ‘Everyone is battling something emotional behind closed doors — that’s life. Fame doesn’t make you happy’.

‘Anti-depressants helped me get up in the morning, and stopped me from being sad, but what they also do is stop you from being happy. So I was just in this numb state. I stopped laughing at jokes, and that’s just not me.’

Flack had been blocked from speaking to her boyfriend by a restraining order following allegations of assault, and was due to face trial on March 4, in less than three weeks.

She first appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates court in December and was granted bail ahead of her trial. Flack’s mother Christine was pictured hugging and kissing her daughter.

During the trial it was allegedly heard that Flack said under caution that she would kill herself and also ‘I did it’ when asked about hitting her boyfriend.

Despite the contact ban her boyfriend Burton posted a picture of himself and Flack on Instagram on Friday and wrote: ‘Happy Valentine’s… Love You’.

The snap followed his girlfriend’s last post on Thursday – of herself playing with her beloved French Bulldog Ruby.

In a now-deleted comment, her boyfriend Lewis Burton said underneath the photo: ‘You’re both useless’ alongside a love heart emoji, even though Caroline had been ordered by a judge not to have any communication with him.

She was pictured laughing with a friend while at a climbing wall in London earlier this week.

Flack threatened to break her silence about her personal life last month, writing that she would ‘tell all’ in an Instagram post. However, a source said she made the post ‘without thinking’ and then changed her mind, vowing to keep quiet until the time was right.

‘I’m going to speak today… mine and my family’s life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip,’ she wrote.

ITV cancelled its love island highlights episode last night and replaced it with a double bill of You’ve Been Framed. A spokesman said in a statement: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’

Channel 4 also axed series The Surjury, which Flack was presenting. ‘We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack,’ a spokesman said. ‘Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends. Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surgery.’

Meanwhile celebrities and former Love Island contestants flooded social media with tributes to the star presenter, describing her as ‘much loved’ and ‘one of the funniest, warmest people’.

Former contestant Wes Nelson said she is an ‘absolute diamond’ and that he is devastated by the loss.

Series three contestant Chris Hughes who said: ‘Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world… Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight.’

Series five finalist Molly-Mae Hague said: ‘I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever… Rest in peace.’ And Series five contestant Maura Higgins posted: ‘Heartbreaking news. In a world where you can be anything, be kind.’

TV presenter and columnist Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘Caroline was a fun, bright and sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally and personally.

‘She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news.’

Strictly Come Dancing also paid tribute to the presenter, who won the series in 2014, saying: ‘The entire Strictly Come Dancing family are heartbroken to hear this incredibly sad news. Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance, she shone brightly in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion.

‘Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind. We are sending our love to all her family and friends during this difficult time.’

Series Two contestant Kady McDermott, who featured heavily in the show, paid tribute to the presenter’s kindness. ‘Devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack,’ she posted. ‘Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her.

‘Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking’.

Series two contestants Olivia Buckland and Malin Andersson paid their respects to the presenter while series three contestant Amber Davies tweeted: ‘My heart is actually broken’.

Last summer’s series participant Joe Garratt wrote: ‘Feel so sad, can’t believe what I’ve heard! Bless her heart… such an amazing woman with so much more life to live. RIP Caroline xx.’

Shocked Davina McCall said in a statement: ‘I might be quiet tonight on social media… just doesn’t seem right.’

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall described Flack as a ‘fun, kind beautiful person’ in a tribute last night and said it was ‘so unfair that this has happened’.

‘Let’s pray we learn from this and remember to be a little bit more compassionate to people when they are down.’

Fellow ITV presenter Phillip Schofield shared one of Flack’s previous posts to his Instagram story. It read: ‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind. You poor darling girl my heart is breaking. #BeKind.’

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a picture of herself with Flack and wrote: ‘Utterly heart breaking… life is so precious and yet so fragile.’

Stand-up comedian Keith Lemon posted a picture of himself with Flack on Instagram and wrote: ‘Shocked. I’ve known Carolne all my telly life. I have no words. Love her family.’

TV presenters Ant and Dec tweeted: ‘We are both devastated by the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest in peace Caroline.’

Kelly Osbourne posted on Instagram: ‘Words are way more powerful than you think… never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person Caroline was. She lit up every room because she shined so bright.’

Cheryl posted on Instagram that the news of her death was ‘just so utterly gut wrenchingly tragic’.

‘I can’t even find my words,’ she said. ‘Rest in peace Caroline. I wish we could just be kinder. I wish we could just be open minded to each other and I wish we could be more understanding and mindful of one another and what issues people may be struggling with beneath the surface. We’re all human!’

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes, 60, tweeted: ‘Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?’

A message left on a London Underground noticeboard read: ‘Rest in peace caroline flack. May you find the peace in heaven that you couldn’t find on earth; you will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten. If only you could see your true worth. Thoughts and prayers to you, your family, you friends and your fans.’

A rose and bunch of flowers were also laid outside her former address in Islington.

Flack’s personal troubles began when police were seen outside her previous Islington residence, where she lived with Mr Burton, during the early hours of December 14 after reports emerged that a man had been attacked.

Photographs of her blood spattered front door emerged the day before. It was reported that Burton shouted ‘I was normal till I met her’ as she was arrested by police.

Witnesses described ‘total chaos’ outside Flack’s home as police arrived to diffuse the situation with her boyfriend.

Flack was reportedly left in need of hospital treatment after accidentally cutting herself on broken glass during the incident.

Mr Burton was recently forced to deny claims that the couple had split and that he had been texting another woman while she was on a recent trip to LA.

Caroline Flack was the Love Island presenter who had a meteoric rise to fame, but lost her dream job just months before she was found dead aged 40.

The star first rose to prominence as a CBBC presenter in the mid 2000s, before landing a job as the host of The Xtra Factor in 2011.

After being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2014, Caroline landed the ultimate job as Love Island’s host in 2015, but stepped down late last year after she was arrested for assault.

Caroline grew up in Great Hockham near Norwich with her twin sister Jody, and gained a place at a Cambridge stage school aged just 16.

She first rose to fame in the mid 2000s when she appeared on the CBBC series TMI with Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, and in 2008 took over from Kirsty Gallacher as the host of Gladiators.

In 2009 the star landed the job as the host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! and in 2011 she joined forces with Olly Murs as the host of The Xtra Factor in replacement of Konnie Huq.

The pair took over as The X Factor’s main hosts in 2015, but were replaced by the returning Dermot O’ Leary following a mixed reaction from viewers.

Caroline went on to earn a whole new army of fans when she was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 alongside professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Four years later, she talked about the difficulties she faced after lifting the Glitterball Trophy, telling The Sun that she felt as though her body was ‘covered’ in ‘clingfilm’ the morning after her dancefloor triumph, adding that she felt ‘ridiculous’ feeling so low.

She added: ‘I couldn’t get up and just couldn’t pick myself up at all that next year.’

In March 2019, Caroline took part in an episode of Channel 4’s charity show The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer alongside other celebrities including journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and boxer Nicola Adams.

Caroline made her West End stage debut playing Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2018 having previously appeared on stage in a touring version of Crazy For You.

In 2015, she released an autobiography called Storm In A C Cup.

Aside from her career, Caroline’s love life has made headlines over the years thanks to romances with the likes of Harry Styles and Prince Harry.

In 2011, she was linked to One Direction star Harry, who had been on The X Factor the previous year, when he was 17 and she was 31.

In her autobiography, Caroline went into detail about how she met Prince Harry on a night out in 2009 through mutual friend Natalie Pinkham after she had split with a boyfriend.

She said they ‘spent the evening chatting and laughing’, but ‘once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.

‘I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.’

Caroline became engaged to former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady in April 2018, but the pair split a few months later.

Most recently she had been in a relationship with former tennis player Lewis Burton.

But in December last year, Caroline denied assaulting him in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a ‘horror movie’.

The alleged incident saw Flack step down as host of the winter series of Love Island, after it was alleged she hit Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

But former professional tennis player and model Lewis said he did not support the prosecution and insisted he was not a victim, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court was told.

He spoke out in defence of Flack, saying she has become the subject of a ‘witch hunt’ following her arrest.

Caroline Flack took on the mantle of Cilla Black as Britain’s favourite matchmaker yet she was never able to find true happiness for herself. While Cilla relied on a sliding screen, puns and homespun contestants to dominate TV in the 1980s and 1990s with Blind Date, Caroline’s show – Love Island – was much more sexually charged, packed with highly visible wannabes with barely-there bikinis, spray tans and chiselled jaws.

What both Caroline and Cilla had in common was likeability – and millions of TV viewers tuned in.

On screen, Caroline was funny and mischievous and wore her heart on her sleeve. Off-screen she battled demons, driven in large part by an unfulfilled desire to find love and her looming court case, carrying with it the threat of prison.

She had found success relatively late in life. She did not become a household name until 2014 when she won Strictly Come Dancing, but Love Island propelled her to a different level.

It is perhaps unsurprising therefore that being forced to step aside for the current series of the ITV show – after being charged with beating her boyfriend Lewis Burton – was a hammer blow.

Her love life was complicated and often chaotic, yet she always insisted her search for ‘the one’ would continue.

‘Even though I’ve had ups and downs in my love life, I do still adore love,’ she said recently.

Early in her career, Caroline was romantically linked to Prince Harry, although she never confirmed the rumours.

In 2011, she began dating another Harry – Harry Styles, the One Direction singer. She was 32, he was 17 but she laughed off continuous teasing about dating such a young man.

She didn’t share the prevailing view that the relationship would not last and the pair moved in together.

Styles adored her fun-loving personality and lifestyle and she found him utterly handsome. Sadly, the pessimists were right and the relationship fizzled out.

In 2014-15, Caroline dated music manager Jack Street, but his work with chart-topping singer Sam Smith, which took him regularly to Hollywood while she was competing on Strictly, put a strain on the relationship.

They tried to move in together, but their romance ended when Street was rumoured to have grown close to Glee actress Dianna Agron.

Witty Caroline took to social media to write: ‘Fill yourself with GLEE Jack.’ She quickly deleted the message, though it indicates her often impulsive character.

There were always rumours that she and her X Factor co-star Olly Murs had secretly dated, though they both denied it.

Then Andrew Brady came along, a model 12 years her junior, and he soon moved into her London flat where she was found dead yesterday. Their relationship was turbulent, with regular rows. One report said Brady called police after she threatened to commit suicide. Finally, after taking advice from friends, she dumped him.

Next came Lewis Burton, a tennis player turned model, who at 27 was 13 years younger than Caroline. They met last August and she quickly fell in love with him.

Ever optimistic, she moved him into her bachelorette pad on the outskirts of trendy Islington. He remained there until the fateful night of December 12 when police were called in the early hours of the morning after the pair had enjoyed a meal with friends at Soho bar Bob Bob Ricard.

That was their last date and would be the last time they saw each other because, following a 999 call to police by Burton, Caroline was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Subsequent bail conditions meant they were unable to see one another or even communicate personally. Instead they used social media to share their love.

Caroline was extremely close to her family, particularly her twin sister Jodie. They both lived in London and spent much time together. Born and raised in what she described as the ‘middle of nowhere’ in Norfolk, Caroline’s first tilt at showbiz came when she sent a VHS video made on her dad Ian’s camcorder to talent agent John Noel.

She admitted to being ‘that girl’ at school who would persuade teachers to let her perform a dance routine in assembly, recruiting whoever in her music class was best at the keyboard to provide accompaniment.

After leaving school at 16 to attend a dance academy in Cambridge, she moved to London, aged 19, with the aim of acting, dancing or getting her name in lights. She landed a part in a 2001 film called Is Harry On The Boat? and would laugh about her one-scene role that she described as ‘the blonde who snogged Danny Dyer.’

In her autobiography Storm In A C Cup, she described how, after experiencing several knockbacks, she switched her dream to TV presenting. She recalled landing the role of presenter on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now! – a spin-off show supporting the main TV event – as the moment she felt she had ‘made it’ at the age of 30.

She also hosted ITV’s popular X Factor sister series The Xtra Factor in 2014 but after being unceremoniously dropped, the BBC offered her the chance to take part in that year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She won – and her success alongside professional dancer Pasha Kovalev prompted X Factor mogul Simon Cowell to take her back – this time as host of the main show alongside Murs. The partnership only lasted one series – but then came her big break, when she landed Love Island.

Caroline was bubbly but tough as old boots when she needed to be. She rolled with the punches like nobody else I had ever met.

I remember once writing an opinion piece in a former job in 2014 where I was a little too critical about her departure from the Xtra Factor. Just a few weeks later I was having dinner in Soho club the Groucho when she arrived with a friend and carrying bags full of shopping. She sat down at a table opposite me and stuck her middle finger up at me.

She gave me a wink, I went over, we embraced and she said: ‘Don’t worry, Katie. I’m thick-skinned by now. You must know that. I have got no choice.’

To friends she was loyal – she would help anybody if she could. She was a giver, a person who wanted to put a smile on other people’s faces. A perfect example of this came when one of her closest friends celebrated her 40th birthday at the end of 2018.

Caroline had just joined the West End production of Chicago where she played the lead role of Roxie Hart, and had two weeks to get show-ready.

Her friend had long planned her celebrations in Margate and Caroline was gutted that she just couldn’t make it.

The birthday girl and the rest of the party fully understood, knowing Caroline would never miss a party if she didn’t have to.

However, at 11pm that night she turned up out of the blue, exclaiming: ‘I just couldn’t miss it!’

She stayed for two hours before getting a car home.

I last saw her in June at the House Festival at Kenwood House, North London. She was in a joyous mood, knocking back the vast array of drinks available and holding court with a bunch of journalists.

I will for ever remember her laughing – she had a loud giggle, and an equally loud voice.

Unlike many celebrities, she was an open book, she hid nothing from us and that’s why we loved her.

Her friend, the much-loved Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis, had recently died and her beloved show was under attack, along with ITV. She was asked how she felt about the situation, and whether she thought the programme should be cancelled. She backed it to the hilt, insisting that it was her life.

How tremendously sad it is that perhaps a reason behind her tragic passing is that she was no longer allowed to be a part of it.