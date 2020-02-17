Caroline Flack shared final photo with dog Ruby before death

Caroline Flack shared a final sweet photo with her dog Ruby just two days before she was found dead at her London flat at the age of 40.

The late presenter shared her first post on her grid in two months on Thursday, which saw her fawning over her French Bulldog.

Caroline’s collage of snaps, captioned simply with a love heart emoji, were posted just two days before she was found dead at her London flat.

The ITV star took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the ex-Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

It came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, a claim she denied.

Her management have slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’ after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Caroline had been described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out,’ according to The Mirror.

It was also understood she had been struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family. The Flack family said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

A worried producer friend had been staying with the star but found she couldn’t get back into her flat after returning from the shops, a source said. She called Caroline’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Love Island also released a statement, they said: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

‘Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’

Following Caroline’s death, many fans have taken to social media to demand that Love Island be axed, after she became the third person associated with the show to take their own life.

Former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, took their own lives in March 2019 and June 2018.

Among fans calling the show out was This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes who paid tribute to Caroline while insisting there needs to be ‘repercussions.’

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?’ which garnered more than 27K likes.

Eamonn later added: ‘Meaning out of respect, can the series continue?’ (sic)

A CPS spokesperson issued a statement, they said: ‘Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

‘Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.’

Earlier this week, Caroline was seen wall climbing with a friend at The Castle Climbing Centre in London on Wednesday night.

In a video shared to Instagram by her TV producer pal, Mollie Grosberg, the giggling Love Island star could be seen attempting to the climb the wall but backtracking as she got too high.