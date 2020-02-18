Caroline Flack’s best friend posts video of them three days ago

Caroline Flack’s best friend has posted an emotional tribute to the dead TV presenter just one day after ‘kissing her head for the last time’.

Mollie Grosberg, a TV producer who posted a video of her giggling with Caroline at a climbing centre on Wednesday, took to Instagram and wrote: ‘I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

‘Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.

‘When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

‘Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

‘This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now.

‘She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl.

‘I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.’

The TV presenter, aged 40, took her own life yesterday after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving her alone at her London flat.

The friend, a producer, couldn’t get back into the flat when she returned. She called Flack’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Ms Grosberg posted on her Instagram story earlier today with a picture of Caroline cuddling a small black puppy and wrote: ‘I don’t always see the point of Instagram tributes after someone has died.

‘But I have 150 thousand beautiful videos and pictures of this woman that I just want to share so everyone remembers her in the way she deserves.

‘She is our best friend and we are broken but every message does mean everything to us.’

In the video Ms Grosberg posted to Instagram on Wednesday night, a giggling Caroline was seen attempting to the climb the wall but backtracking as she got too high.

Flack appeared in good spirits during the clip which was captioned: ‘We r professional climbers.’

As Caroline attempted to find her next move, she slipped and jumped to the ground with the giggling presenter running over to her pal saying: ‘Ooh, I don’t like it!’

Flack took her own life yesterday, just two weeks before she was due to stand trial after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 36.

In the lead up to her death she was described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out’, and she was struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by the family, who said: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

One friend told the Mirror: ‘Caroline couldn’t bear the thought of going through the court case. She felt her career would never recover from this – and she felt humiliated in front of the world. In the end she just couldn’t see a way out. She didn’t know how to fix herself.’

One friend also said she had been on anti-depressants: ‘She went to a climbing wall with one of her pals, and they were trying to keep her spirits up but she was going deeper into her depression. In the last few weeks she was with a lot of her friends and rarely alone.’