Caroline Flack’s death prompts Arsenal and Man Utd stars into social media plea

Caroline Flack’s tragic death has prompted a huge response on social media with Man Utd and Arsenal stars calling for online abuse to stop

Caroline Flack was been found dead at her home and tributes have poured in for the former Love Island host.

Flack was just 40-years-old but a family lawyer confirmed she had taken her own life.

The TV presenter had been in the midst of a court hearing and was due to stand trial on March 4 but had been keeping a low profile following accusations she assaulted her partner – allegations she pleaded not guilty to.

Flack has kept a low profile since accusations that she assaulted her partner emerged, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation.

She stepped down as host of Love Island just days before the programme’s first ever winter series in South Africa.

Flack took to Instagram in December and admitted her predicament was tough for any one person to deal with and her death has seen plenty of people urge caution when judging someone’s life.

Not least young footballers who have grown up in a world where social media has become rife with the pros and cons clear for all to see.

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock took to Twitter shortly after and said: “Trolling and abusing people on social media has detrimental effects . Understand that everyone’s human, nobody is perfect. Be kind.”

While Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes responded to the tweet with: “Wise words bro”.

One fan echoed that statement by saying: “So true, people always quick to have a go and to make them self feel better.”

While another said: “Well said Joe, hope you and the rest of the lads ignore any of the nonsense you see on here and keep doing your thing.”

The Flack family have released a statement which read: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack’s last post on social media was just two days ago when she shared a photo of her and her dog with simply an emoji of a heart.