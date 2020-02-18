Caroline Flack’s romantic relationship with Prince Harry in 2009

Late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack told how she became ‘Prince Harry’s bit of rough’ in her 2014 memoir called Storm in a C Cup.

The 40-year-old TV personality took her own life on Saturday in the run up to her trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

But more than a decade earlier, she and the Duke sparked up a romantic relationship after spending an evening ‘chatting and laughing’ when they first met.

Harry, who was 25 at the time, was still serving in the Armed Forces while Caroline was making a name for herself as the co-host of Gladiators.

Her friend, Caroline Pinkham, set the pair up after she had previously dated the royal herself.

In her memoir, Flack wrote: ‘I knew (Caroline Pinkham) was friends with Prince Harry, and I’d never met him, so I thought, ”Oh that’s quite exciting”, and for a moment I perked up.

‘So I was just sitting there and he arrived with a few others in tow and we all spent the evening chatting and laughing.’

However, the intense scrutiny from the media forced the pair to stop dating.

Caroline wrote: ‘Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.

‘I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.’

Prince Harry hasn’t yet spoken about Caroline’s death.

Flack took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving her alone at her London flat.

Lou Teasdale, 36, couldn’t get back into the flat when she returned. She called Flack’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Her management team described her as ‘vulnerable’ and criticised the CPS for pushing ahead with the case despite her boyfriend Lewis Burton saying he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December and as part of her bail conditions the pair were banned from contacting each other.

The saga surrounding her court case saw her ‘step down’ from hosting Love Island – the first ever winter series is currently on air that is currently hosted by Laura Whitmore. ITV and Love Island’s producers will now come under scrutiny for that decision and what support they gave her. Reality shows have been warned by Ofcom that they have a duty of care towards their stars.

Flack has been described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out’, and she was struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by the family, who said: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

Flack’s death has led to calls for the ITV2 flagship show to be axed. She is the third person connected to the show to have killed themselves after contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives.