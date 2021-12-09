Carrie Johnson gives birth to a “healthy baby girl” as the couple celebrates their second child.

BORIS Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed their second child today, a baby girl.

In July, the couple announced the 33-year-old’s pregnancy with an adorable Instagram photo of a pram.

On May 29, 2021, they secretly married in Westminster Cathedral, and it happened just two months later.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced “the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today,” according to a statement released today.

“Both mother and daughter are in excellent health.

“The couple wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their help and support.”

