Carrie Johnson isn’t just a ‘wifie’ who is immune to criticism; it’s sexist to suggest she isn’t.

Carrie Johnson isn’t just a ‘wifie’ who is immune to criticism; it’s sexist to suggest she is.

It is reprehensible to use feminism as an excuse.

In 1998, George Mitchell, the chairman of the Northern Ireland peace talks, observed, “Nobody said it would be easy – and that was an understatement.”

He was absolutely correct.

There is no such thing as an easy or settled political battle.

Feminism, which has transformed our society, has brought with it a slew of new challenges, some of which are particularly vexing, disruptive, and testing.

It’s one of those occasions.

The barrage of attacks on Carrie Johnson has made me reflect on my role as a feminist and journalist, as well as the importance of political wives in our society.

Commentators and politicians of all stripes have backed Boris Johnson’s third wife, a former PR guru who was living with him while his second wife was undergoing cancer treatment and Johnson was plotting his political comeback.

Mrs Johnson received an outpouring of support after allegations about her sway were made in Michael Ashcroft’s new book.

Sajid Javid, a Cabinet minister, and Jonathan Ashworth, a Labour MP, among others, have said that the attacks on Mrs Johnson are unjust and sexist, and that politicians’ partners should be off-limits.

I disagree with you.

Mrs Johnson is “steeped in party politics” and was once a “major player” at Conservative HQ, according to the BBC’s Vicky Young. We know she brought some of her best friends into Downing Street and was in that photograph of a gathering in the garden with the PM, Dominic Cummings, and others on May 15, 2020.

No. 10 insists it was a “work-related incident.”

Mrs Johnson is no “wifie,” according to two journalist sources I trust, but she is a powerful woman with a lot of clout over her husband.

If that’s the case, some of the criticisms leveled at her are valid.

But it’s sexism when Mrs Johnson is reduced to nothing more than a “wifi,” or when she’s used to wash away the PM’s numerous failings and flaws.

I try to be honest and thorough when making these balanced decisions.

Feminism should not be considered a criminal offense or a get-out-of-jail free card.

Take Sarah Vine, who is no longer married to Michael Gove.

He bemoaned the “misogynistic” and “toxic” Westminster culture in which women like her are treated as “Lady Macbeth” in an interview with Tatlers.

She fought bravely.

