Carrie Lam says Hong Kong can win battle against COVID-19

HONG KONG, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said Wednesday that she is confident that Hong Kong can win the battle against the COVID-19.

Lam made the remarks when inspecting a residential building in Tsing Yi area where a couple of confirmed cases were reported last month.

The government evacuated dozens of households of the building in Cheung Hong Estate overnight in February after two dwellers there were diagnosed with the infection. Various government agencies made concerted efforts to transfer involved residents to quarantine centers, carry out thorough cleaning and disinfection, and repair the drainage system of the building.

Lam said the government has been closely monitoring the development of the situation and has responded comprehensively with decisive and appropriate measures since the outbreak of the disease.

She expressed gratitude to all the people involved for joining hands to enforce the relevant measures swiftly to safeguard public health and provide appropriate support to residents affected.

During the inspection, Lam also chatted with security and cleaning workers, saying that the government will offer them monthly allowances to help them fight the COVID-19.