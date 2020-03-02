Carrie Lam visits HK’s ethnic minority families, distributes face masks

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) — Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam visited ethnic minority families and distributed face masks and other daily necessities to them in Yau Tsim Mong district Sunday evening.

Lam chatted with the residents, learned about their lives amid the epidemic and distributed face masks, leaflets with health information and other daily necessities to them.

Lam briefed them about relief measures of the HKSAR government amid the economic hardships, including allowances to cleaning workers, toilet attendants and security workers, subsidies to construction workers, and grants to students. The money will be provided by the Anti-epidemic Fund of the government.

Lam decided earlier to pass all the face masks donated by various sectors to the government to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) so that they can distribute them to the underprivileged groups.

“The situation of the infection is still severe. I appeal to the whole community, regardless of backgrounds and races, to stand united, maintain personal hygiene at all times and minimize social contacts as much as possible, fighting the disease together,” Lam said.

She also promised the government will strive to implement various relief measures under the Anti-epidemic Fund and the 2020-21 Budget as soon as possible to help people ride out the difficult times.