Carrie Meek, a trailblazing former Congresswoman, has died.

Carrie Meek, a trailblazing former Congresswoman, passed away today.

In her lifetime, the politician, who was also the granddaughter of an enslaved person, overcame numerous structural obstacles.

Carrie Meek, who died at the age of 95, was known for her commitment to improving communities through education, job creation, and affirmative action.

She was the first black professor at Miami Dade Community College, and she broke barriers long before she entered politics.

She went on to become the state’s first African-American female senator.

She was the first African American elected to Congress in Florida since the 19th-century Reconstruction era in 1992, at the age of 66.

She was a Florida House of Representatives member from 1979 to 1983.

She served in the State Senate from 1983 to 1993.

“She was a bridge builder and healer, a unifier with a legacy defined by selfless public service,” her children said in a statement provided to CNN News.

“Her demeanor was one of kindness and humility.”

Our society is stronger and more equitable because of Carrie Meek, and this is an everlasting tribute to our beloved mother.

Her faith guided her, and the outpouring of love and community support always inspired her.”

She was born in the state of Florida, in the city of Tallahassee.

Her grandmother, Ms Mandy, was enslaved on a Georgia farm, according to a Washington Post article from 1992.

Her parents worked as sharecroppers; her father became a caretaker who also collected rent, and her mother worked as a domestic and eventually owned a boarding house.

Meek was the youngest of 12 children and was a tomboy who enjoyed sports like basketball.

She described her childhood as idyllic, but marred by “the worst kind of segregation.”

Meek earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 1946 and her master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1948.

Because black people were barred from postgraduate education in Florida, she was unable to continue her education.

Due to a lack of resources, she was unable to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor, so she went into education and had a 30-year teaching career.

She was a key figure in the desegregation of Miami Dade Community College at the time.



