Cars vandalized in alleged anti-Arab hate crime in Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — At least 100 vehicles were vandalized in an Arab town in northern Israel in a hate crime carried out by ultra-nationalistic Israeli Jews, Israeli authorities said on Tuesday.

The overnight attack took place in the town of Jish in Upper Galilee. Police said in a statement that the vandals spray-painted anti-Arab graffiti. Tires of at least “dozens” of cars were slashed.

Head of the local council of Jish Elias Elias told Xinhua that about 170 cars were damaged. He said one of the hate graffiti was spray-painted on a wall of the town’s mosque.

The police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, adding that they “denounce all nationalistic hate crimes and will use all its means and cooperation with other bodies to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice”.

It was the second time in seven months that the town of Jish has been targeted by ultra-nationalist vandals. In July, some 23 cars were vandalized and hate graffiti was painted.

Thousands of anti-Arab hate crimes have been carried out by ultra-nationalist Israelis over the past few years, mostly in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The past months saw an increased number of attacks in Israel, including an attack in December in the village of Manshiya Zabda, southwest of Haifa city, where some 20 cars were vandalized.