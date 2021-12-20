Cases of Covid have reached new highs in the UK’s worst-affected areas, with one in every 20 young adults testing positive.

Lambeth, Wandsworth, Southwark, Hackney, and Hammersmith and Fulham are experiencing the highest pandemic rates so far.

In the worst-affected areas of the country, one in every 20 people aged 25 to 29 has tested positive for coronavirus in the last week, according to official figures.

Several London boroughs are among the most hotspots for Covid cases, fueled by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with rates exceeding 5,000 per 100,000 people in some age groups – the highest rate at any point during the pandemic.

According to the Government’s Covid dashboard, one in 19 people in their late 20s was confirmed to have Covid in the week leading up to 15 December, with 5,285 cases per 100,000 people, the most recent date for which figures are available, while one in 20 people in their late 20s was confirmed to have Covid in Lambeth, with 5,033 cases per 100,000.

As cases have continued to rise in recent days, ministers have discussed the possibility of imposing additional restrictions.

The true infection rate – which includes people who are unaware they have the virus but can still infect others – will be even higher.

Because they are more likely to mix socially at Christmas parties and are expected to be more mobile in a population when a new variant breaks into a population, as happened in Gauteng province in South Africa in November, the 25-29-year-old age group is seeing the highest rates.

One in 22 people aged 25 to 29 in Hammersmith and Fulham tested positive, resulting in a rate of 4,538.7 per 100,000, while one in 23 in Hackney and City of London tested positive, resulting in a rate of 4,443 per 100,000.

In the same age group in Southwark, one in 25 or 3,999 per 100,000 was confirmed as a covid case.

Because genomic sequencing of samples from PCR tests only covers a fraction of positive results, the figures do not show what percentage of these cases were the Omicron variant.

However, the UK Health Security Agency announced over the weekend that the Omicron variant had surpassed Delta as the most common strain in England and Scotland.

Hospitalization rates in these areas are lower than they were this time last year, but hospitalization rates are still higher.

