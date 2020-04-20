Cash Bonuses and Extra Holiday Keep Mr Kipling’s Ovens Afire

Foods rich in preservatives both natural and manmade are in high demand at the moment, hence big brand manufacturer Premier Foods and its ranges of survivalist bunker specials had a barnstorming financial month in March and is now encouraging staff to work harder – or at least please stay working but don’t cough on the bakewells – via cash and extra leave entitlements.

Premier Foods is the owner of such nourishment of last resort product lines as Bachelors, Mr Kipling, Sharwoods, Bird’s and Ambrosia, and our pre-pandemic preparedness shops powered the maker to a 15 per cent increase in sales during March, as we randomly panic-bought any old crap that looked like it’d last for three months even if the power went off and the fridge stopped working and we could only prepare it by stirring in rainwater collected in a shoe with a pen.

Staff at the producer’s facilities aiming the nozzles into black plastic trays are therefore in line for an extra two days of holiday and a £250 cash bonus in return for their key-working loyalty during these grim days and their continued output at maximum capacity for the greater good, due to “more meals being eaten at home” and the conglomerate seeing future profit forecasts hit the top of expectations. [Sky News]