Cassandra Thorburn reveals what she REALLY thinks of ex-husband Karl Stefanovic having another baby

Today show host Karl Stefanovic is due to welcome a baby with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, in May.

And Karl’s former spouse, Cassandra Thorburn, has revealed for the first time what her reaction was to her ex-husband’s exciting news.

Cassandra, 48, told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday that she was just happy she wasn’t having another child.

‘What did you think when you saw that your ex is now having a baby with someone else? Was that a weird moment for you?’ radio host Kyle Sandilands asked.

‘What did I think?’ Cassandra responded with a laugh. ‘I thought, “I’m glad it’s not me!” To be honest, that’s all I thought.’

The journalist denied any hard feelings between the exes, saying: ‘He’s married. I’m living my life. We still share three children and nothing is ever going to change that.’

Karl and Cassandra, who separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage, are parents to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 14.

Kyle also asked Cassandra if she had ‘taken another lover’ following her separation.

‘Just one. Just one!’ she responded, confirming she has – or had – a boyfriend following her split from Karl three years ago.

In January, Karl told 3AW that he couldn’t understand why there was so much public interest surrounding his divorce from Cassandra.

‘I thought, “Hang on, a lot of people go through [divorce], why is mine such a big deal?”‘ he said.

‘I still don’t know why it was, but I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.’

Karl and Jasmine began dating in late 2016, just months after he had separated from Cassandra and moved out of the marital home.

In December, they celebrated their one-year anniversary after tying the knot in late 2018 at Mexico’s five-star One&Only Palmilla resort.

They are due to welcome their first child together, a daughter, in May.