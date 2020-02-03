Cassie Sharpe/Aaron Blunck claim victories at Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Cassie Sharpe from Canada made strong comeback from injury to win the women’s final while Aaron Blunck won at home in the men’s group at FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup Mammoth Mountain here on Saturday.

After going through a concussion at the beginning of the season, Sharpe demonstrated a marvelous combination of techniques, scoring 90.00 in the final to step on the top of the podium.

“Today I’m happy to be back on top, and that everyone’s OK, and that we got to compete in the most beautiful day I’ve ever seen at Mammoth,” said the reigning Olympic champion.

Valeriya Demidova of Russia and Rachael Karker from Canada ranked second and third. China’s Li Fanghui and Zhang Kexin placed fifth and sixth.

In the men’s final, Blunck performed historic three consecutive 90+ scores, 94.20, 96.20, and 97.20.

“I just thought to myself, why not give it everything I got?” said the Colorado native.

The podium was shared by runner-up Noah Bowman of Canada and Lyman Currier, who finished third in front of the home audiences.