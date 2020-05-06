Castilla-La Mancha proposes to change the schedules of walks and pass the trips in the province to phase 3

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha will transfer its proposed de-escalation document this Wednesday so that the region can go to phase 1 on May 11, with proposals such as changing the schedule of the walks, passing all acts and shows directly to phase 3 or to be able to make trips in the province.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Jesús Fernández Sanz, at a press conference, in which he stated, in the same way that the care values ​​demanded by the Ministry of Health, the region exceeds them in terms of average cases, level contagion, critical beds, ability to perform PCR or protection means, specifically masks.

The region advocates that phase 1 is undertaken at the territorial level of the province, and adds that it is finalizing an online platform for communication of cases that will serve to know the number of infected more quickly and that can be consulted through any means electronic in order to have greater responsiveness. .