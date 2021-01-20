Casualties of clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur rise to 159 dead, 202 injured

KHARTOUM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The casualty toll of clashes between armed militias in El Geneina, capital city of Sudan’s West Darfur State, has climbed to 159 dead and 202 injured, said the Doctors Committee of the West Darfur State in a statement on Tuesday.

The ongoing clashes in Sudan’s West and South Darfur States have pushed the central government to send military reinforcements to the two states.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry reiterated in a statement the government’s responsibility to protect the civilians and provide security in Darfur region.

The clashes started on Jan. 16 by a fight between two citizens in El Geneina, in which one of them was killed. Enditem