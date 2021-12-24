Catalina Reyes Canino, a toddler, is the subject of an Amber Alert in Los Angeles after a ‘knife-wielding kidnapper forced her into her home and snatched her.’

Catalina Reyes Canino, a toddler, is the subject of an Amber Alert in Los Angeles after a ‘knife-wielding kidnapper forced his way into her home and snatched her.’

A toddler was allegedly kidnapped Thursday night by her “armed and dangerous” father, prompting an AMBER alert on Christmas Eve.

Catalina Reyes Canino’s mother told LA police that her ex-boyfriend Leonardo Rosales, 26, arrived at her house with two other men, threatened them with a knife, and kidnapped her two-year-old daughter.

Around 10:45 p.m. on December 23, officers on South Reno Street responded to a call about a “kidnapping in progress.”

The mother of the young girl told police that her ex has a restraining order against her and that they are fighting over custody.

According to the amber alert, Catalina was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns and white one-piece pajamas.

She’s a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 2 feet tall and weighing 26 pounds.

Rosales was last seen wearing dark clothing and was described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 160-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the amber alert, he is believed to be driving a gray Honda Accord with an unknown license plate.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 213-928-8223.

Callers should dial 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) during non-business hours or on weekends.

If you want to remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

