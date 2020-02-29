Catalonia confirms two new cases of coronavirus and adds six, all of them with mild symptoms

The Generalitat of Catalonia has confirmed on Saturday two other new cases of coronavirus in Catalan territory, bringing the total number of people affected in Catalonia to six, all of them with a mild picture. Throughout Spain, the figure, also updated this morning, amounts to 46 affected.

The Catalan Health Department reported on Friday night of the fourth case, that of a 58-year-old woman from Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) who had been in contact with a positive case in Germany. This morning, in a statement, the details of the last two cases have been known: a 52-year-old woman resident in Girona who traveled to Italy in recent days and a man from Sant Cugat who was “in intimate contact” with the case confirmed last night, set out in a statement.

At least four of the patients with COVID-19 confirmed in Catalonia are also isolated in the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​where they evolve favorably, according to the Department of Health. .