Cate Campbell embraces Olympic pressure

Swimming star Cate Campbell says she is not feeling same intense pressure ahead of Tokyo 2020 that followed her into the Olympic Games in Brazil four years ago.

Campbell arrived at the Rio Olympics as the 100 metres freestyle world-record holder and carrying the expectations of a nation.

She finished sixth in the final, two places below sister Bronte, which the elder Campbell harshly self-characterises as “possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history”.

The 27-year-old, who won gold and silver relay medals in Rio, says this time she simply wants to enjoy the occasion as she emulates Leisel Jones and becomes only the second Australian swimmer to compete at four Olympic Games.

“I’m coming around to my fourth Olympics so it’s very surreal that I’m still here. It’s really exciting, I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person, I’ve changed,” Campbell said.

“This is probably my last Olympics. I’m not going to say that it (definitely) is but for me it’s a chance to celebrate the possibility of doing something that only one other Australian swimmer has done before.”

Campbell finished second in the 100m freestyle at the world championships in South Korea last year behind the USA’s Simone Manuel and ahead of Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom.

The Australian is still expected to challenge for medals at Tokyo in the 100m and 50m freestyle, but the level of anticipation is nowhere near as intense as it was four years ago.

“Over the past couple of years I haven’t been as dominant on the world stage in the 100m freestyle, it’s been very evenly spread,” Campbell said.

“It’s probably one of the most competitive events on the swimming program and has been for many many years. That’s definitely helped (not feeling the pressure as much).

“I’ve also gained a new perspective on swimming. I’ve taken some time away from the sport, I’m making sure I’m enjoying every moment of this career because it’s not going to last forever.

“It’s about enjoying every moment as it comes and really making the most of it. I want to make sure I give this a red-hot crack.

“It’ll be the person who can stand up and be the best on the day, whose stars align for those 52 seconds once every four years.”