Category three cyclone could slam into Sydney this week

A category three cyclone is expected to bring more torrential rain to Sydney this week just days after the city copped its heaviest downpour in 30 years.

About 65,000 homes and businesses in the city were still without power on Tuesday morning after 400mm of rain fell on parts of the state on Sunday.

Multiple severe weather warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology remain in place on Tuesday morning across NSW – including the Hunter, Illawarra, and south coast regions.

Forecasters are now predicting tropical cyclone Uesi – which is forecast to turn from a category-2 to a category-3 tropical cyclone by Tuesday afternoon – could impact the Australian east coast.

‘The system is several days out,’ BoM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse told Daily Mail Australia.

‘But if the system comes west we could see hazardous surf in New South Wales and Lord Howe Island.’

Weatherzone said the dangerous surf could be accompanied by strong winds and more heavy rain – although there are no estimates yet about how much rainfall there will be.

The system is as of Monday night being tracked by authorities in Fiji, and Ms Woodhouse said it is still unclear in which direction the cyclone will head.

‘Currently all the information being put out on Uesi by Fiji is that the system will track further south – but where it goes from there is a bigger unknown,’ she said.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has said though the storm – even in a weakened state – are on track to head south-westerly to the NSW coast.

Map-based projections released by the organisation showed the system gathering pace north-west of New Caledonia before growing in size as it approaches the NSW/ Queensland border.

In the more advanced stages of the cyclone’s development, winds could reach speeds of 55 knots – 101km/h.

For reference, wind speeds over the weekend reached 107km/h off the coast of Sydney during the record-breaking deluge.

The average Sydney rainfall for the month of February is 117mm.

The storm caused electricity issues across the city with 150,000 homes and businesses cut off on Sunday night.

By Tuesday morning, Ausgrid still had 59,000 homes and businesses without power.

While Endeavour Energy was scrambling to restore power for 5,000 customers.

The power was restored to homes primarily in Sydney’s north, the northern beaches, eastern suburbs, south and south-west, and the Central Coast and Newcastle.

But the electricity company warned some residents could be kept in the dark ‘for the next few days as we recover from the storm’.

A number of roads are also closed as crews work to clear debris caused by the storm, those include: Oxford Falls Road at Oxford Falls, North Rocks Road at Parramatta and Henry Lawson Drive between Cheatle Street, East Hills and Picnic Point Road.

The Metro North West Line between Chatswood and Macquarie University has been replaced with buses due to flooding.