Catering enterprises in Beijing conduct “staff-sharing” amid epidemic

Wei Yin (R) talks with her colleague, both of whom are shared staff, at a store of Hema Fresh in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2020. Wei Yin, 28 and a working staff from a restaurant in Beijing, has been working as a shared staff in the Shilipu store of Hema Fresh since Feb. 3. Influenced by the novel coronavirus outbreak, some local catering enterprises which suspend their business temporarily have reached the deal of “staff-sharing” with Hema Fresh. Their staff will join Hema to do jobs like packaging, sorting and arranging goods, as a way to serve the society during the fight against the epidemic. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)