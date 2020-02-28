Cathy Freeman calls for Australian national anthem change

Olympic legend Cathy Freeman is calling for Australia’s national anthem to be changed, adding her voice to other indigenous sporting stars who argue Advance Australia fair ignores the country’s pre-colonial past.

The song contains the words ‘we are young and free’. Indigenous Australians object to the word ‘young’ because they lived on the land for tens of thousands of years before Europeans arrived.

Campaigners say the words should be changed to ‘one and free’.

Victorian Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery QC founded the Recognition in Anthem Project in order to change the wording.

On Tuesday Freeman threw her support behind the project.

‘I agree with Peter Vickery that the national anthem doesn’t acknowledge indigenous existence in Australia,’ Freeman told The Australian.

Several indigenous NRL players, including Cody Walker, Josh Addo-Carr and Will Chambers, refused to sing the anthem before game one of the State of Origin series last year.

The anthem was not played before last weekend’s indigenous All-Stars game between Indigenous and Maori teams.

Advance Australia Fair was chosen as the de facto national anthem in a 1977 plebiscite by just over 8.4 million voters who picked the song over God Save the Queen, Waltzing Matilda and Song of Australia.

It was officially adopted as the national anthem on April 19, 1984 on the recommendation of the federal government.

The song was composed by the Scottish-born Peter Dodds McCormick, first performed in 1878 and was sung in Australia as a patriotic song.

Later it was used at the start of official functions and the ABC used the melody to announce its news bulletins until 1952.

Freeman was the first Australian Indigenous person to become a Commonwealth Games champion at age 16 in 1990.

Ten years later she won gold in the 400m at the Sydney Olympics.