Catnip shows promise as new natural insect repellent: study

CHICAGO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Recent research shows catnip compounds can be at least as effective as synthetic insect repellents such as N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, also called DEET.

A team of researchers from Northwestern University (NU) and Lund University report finding the underlying receptors that contribute to the mosquitoes’ aversive reaction.

The researchers studied various insect species to better understand how catnip and its active ingredient are working to repel a broad range of insects, while having no irritant effect on humans.

The team ran a range of tests, including offering mosquitoes a blood meal in a dish covered with a nylon sock doused in catnip, experiments involving a wind tunnel, as well as experiments in which volunteers place their hand in a cage with live mosquitos, with or without the protection of a catnip oil rub.

“We discovered that Catnip and its active ingredient Nepetalactone activate the irritant receptor TRPA1, an ancient pain receptor found in animals as diverse as flatworms, fruit flies and humans,” said Marco Gallio, an associate professor of neurobiology in NU’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. “We now think Catnip is so aversive to so many insect species because it activates this widespread irritant receptor.”

In previous work, the Gallio Lab and others demonstrated that humans, insects and many other animal species possess a version of the transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1) ion channel, a protein best known as the “wasabi receptor” that senses environmental irritants like pain and itch.

“What is particularly interesting is that, unlike wasabi or garlic compounds that also activate these receptors in humans, catnip appears to selectively activate the insect receptor,” Gallio said. “This explains why humans are indifferent to it, and provides a serious advantage for its use as a repellent.”

Gallio added that plant-derived repellents are often available at a much lower cost and are easier to obtain. Catnip’s accessibility could have major implications in developing countries where mosquito-borne diseases are a huge problem.

Traditional approaches to mosquito control involved insecticides, but those eliminate other insect species as collateral damage. Modern formulations of insect repellents such as DEET target mosquito odor and taste receptors, rendering the insect incapable of recognizing the chemical cues that signal a human prey.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Current Biology. Enditem