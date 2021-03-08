CBA Roundup: Beijing beats Xinjiang for 4th straight win

ZHUJI, China, March 6 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Ducks notched a four-game winning streak after defeating powerhouse the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 82-66 in the CBA league here on Saturday.

In the game, short of aggressiveness on the offensive side, Justin Hamilton of Beijing posted a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8 of 12 in 23 minutes. Ian Clark of Xinjiang scored 15 points.

Both teams staged the game at a slow pace, but Beijing poured on the pressure in the early minutes, with Hamilton attacking the rim in the paint, helping Beijing lead 25-22 in the first quarter.

Beijing and Xinjiang did not have their day from the 3-point line, as they shot merely four of 29 and five of 24, respectively. Clark pulled jump shots to help Xinjiang establish a two-point lead at halftime.

But the Xinjiang players could not keep pace with their opponents’ imposing performances, as they only scored nine points in the third quarter, making it a lopsided game into the last quarter.

The Shanghai Sharks beat the Liaoning Flying Leopards 122-115 in overtime, with Marcus Denmon of Shanghai scoring 25 points in 27 minutes. Zhao Jiwei of Liaoning racked up a match-leading 28 points.

Denmon scored 14 points in the third quarter, helping Shanghai tie the game into the overtime, where he was on fire from downtown, scoring half of the 16 points at the extra time.

In the other games on Saturday, the Shenzhen Aviators clinched a 108-96 win over the Jilin Northeast Tigers, the Shandong Heroes edged the Zhejiang Lions 105-104, and the Guangzhou Loong Lions narrowly defeated the Sichuan Blue Whales 114-111. Enditem