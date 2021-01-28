CBA Roundup: Beijing smashes Guangzhou, Qingdao edges Zhejiang

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Ducks defeated the Guangzhou Loong Lions 114-102, while the Qingdao Eagles edged the Zhejiang Golden Bulls 110-103 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Thursday.

The first half of the game between Beijing and Guangzhou witnessed a seesaw battle. After an opener with both teams hitting 3-pointers, the score was tied 14-14 and 40-40 consecutively.

Entering the second half with a trailing 50-49, Guangzhou overturned Beijing 78-77 in the third quarter thanks to Zhu Yanxi’s 3-pointer in the last second. The critical moment came in the final quarter as Jonathan Gibson notched an eight-point streak to help Beijing seal the victory.

Gibson grabbed a game-high 32 points, while Zhai Xiaochuan came the second with 31 points and 15 rebounds. Dallas Moore pocketed 30 points for Guangzhou.

Elsewhere, after taking a 26-19 lead in the first quarter, Qingdao kept their advantage until the end of the first half with 54-46 though Sylven Landesberg launched a quick attack.

Qingdao enlarged the gap to double digits in the second half as Xu Jiahan scored under the basket targeting Zhejiang’s vacancies in the paint. Zhejiang managed to cut the deficit in the last period, but could not make a reverse.

The MVP of Qingdao went to Dakari Johnson who gained 38 points and 20 rebounds. Both Wang Qingming and Yang Kai contributed 11 points.

Also on Thursday, the Shandong Heroes eased past the Shanxi Loongs 113-84. Enditem