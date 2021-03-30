CBA Roundup: Beijing smashes Jiangsu, Jilin trounces Guangzhou

ZHUJI, China, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Royal Fighters smashed the Jiangsu Dragons 105-80, while the Jilin Northeast Tiger sealed a 120-95 victory over the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Tuesday.

With 12 points from Yu Changdong and nine points from Andrew Harrison, Beijing dominated the first half and led Jiangsu by 26 points at the interval. Jiangsu fought back but only narrowed the gap to 15 points in the third quarter, and Beijing, with a ten point lead in the last quarter, sealed the victory.

Zhang Fan contributed a game-high 20 points to lead Beijing, with Yu adding 19 points and Harrison adding 15 points, while Liu Yuxuan paced Jiangsu with the game’s only double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Similar to Beijing, the Jilin Northeast Tigers, after two losses, smashed the Guangzhou Loong Lions with a lead of 15 points, putting an end to Guangzhou’s three-game winning streak.

Jilin had a good start with a 20-point lead in the first quarter, and ended the first half leading 72-45, thanks to 15 points from Jiang Zewei, with Dominique Jones adding 14 points.

Although Guangzhou overcame their opponents 24-15 in the third quarter, Jilin still managed to win the game, led by Jiang’s team-high 29 points, with Jones contributing the game’s only triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. Guangzhou’s Dallas Moore pocketed a game-high 34 points.

In other games, the Qingdao Eagles pushed aside the Nanjing Monkey Kings 145-111, the Shandong Heroes thrashed the Tianjin Pioneers 115-98, and the Xinjiang Flying Tigers edged the Liaoning Flying Leopards 89-83. Enditem