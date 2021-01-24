CBA Roundup: Guangdong grabs 7-game winning streak, Nanjing edges Jilin

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Former NBA player Marshon Brooks scored a team-high 25 points, helping the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Fujian Sturgeons 137-122, while the Nanjing Monkey Kings edged the Jilin Northeast Tigers 125-122 with a comeback victory in the CBA here on Sunday.

Zhou Peng finished with 22 points for Guangdong. With his points in the game, his total score surpassed Du Feng, the head coach of Guangdong, to rank 20th on the CBA’s all-time scoring list.

Du Feng congratulated Zhou Peng in a joking way after the match. “I would take him off earlier if I knew that he will surpass me.”

Ren Junfei got nine rebounds besides his 15 points while Clarence Weems added 22 points for Guangdong. Fujian’s Robert Golden scored a game-high 28 points.

Guangdong had a 10-0 run to take the 72-54 lead before the halftime. Led by Brooks, the defending champions enlarged the advantage to over 20 points in the last period to nail the victory.

“We lost the game, but my players were very positive,” Fujian’s assistant coach Zhu Shilong said after the game.

Another game on Sunday saw Xirelijiang’s excellent performance over the three-point line by making ten 3-pointers, added with two free-throws with two seconds left in the game, helping Nanjing come back from a 20-point deficit.

Xirelijiang notched a team-high 34 points with 13 assists, while Arnett Moultrie and Qiao Wenhan added 32 and 17 points respectively.

In other actions, thanks to Miroslav Radulica’s triple-double, the Zhejiang Lions defeated the Tianjin Pioneers 133-109, while the Shenzhen Aviators beat the Jiangsu Dragons 111-100. Enditem