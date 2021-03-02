CBA Roundup: Shanghai reverses Shandong, Guangdong gets 13th straight win

ZHUJI, China, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Shanghai Sharks made a great reversal to beat the Shandong Heroes, who had a 27-point lead in the second quarter, in the CBA here on Monday.

Jimmer Fredette scored a game-high 36 points to help Shanghai edge Shandong 120-114; both Deng Meng and Zong zan added 19 points.

Shanghai narrowed the gap to 10 points in the end of the third quarter before reversing the game with a 14-0 run in the beginning of the last quarter, and kept the lead to the end.

Lester Hudson contributed 32 points and 10 assists to Shandong, and Chen Peidong pocketed 27 points.

Marshon Brooks bagged a game-high 42 points to help the leader Guangdong Southeast Tigers to edge the Guangzhou Loong Lions 105-98 to get their 13th straight win, and Zhou Peng scored 13 points.

Guangdong led two points in the end of the third quarter in this close game after Zhou Peng’s three-pointer at the buzzer, and extended the advantage in the last quarter.

Dallas Moore got a team-high 30 points for Guangzhou, and Issac Haas added 17 points.

Also on Monday, the Sichuan Blue Whale beat the Jiangsu Dragons 103-94, the Qingdao Eagles smashed the Zhejiang Lions 113-90, and the Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Fujian Sturgeons 110-97. Enditem