CBA Roundup: Xinjiang trounces Qingdao, Sichuan beats Shanxi

ZHUJI, China, March 25 (Xinhua) — With seven players scoring double figures, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers thrashed the Qingdao Eagles 129-106, while the Sichuan Blue Whales defeated the Shanxi Loongs 94-80 in the CBA league here on Thursday.

Donatas Motiejunas notched 25 points plus 10 rebounds for Xinjiang, shooting 11 of 18 in 27 minutes. Dakari Johnson of Qingdao scored a game-high 27 points, making 11 of 13 shots.

Xinjiang opened the game at a fast pace as Motiejunas made consecutive baskets to help his team put on an 8-2 run and lead 30-21 at the end of the first quarter.

Zhang Chengyu knocked in four three-pointers to help Qingdao find their rhythm, but Motiejunas answered with two three-pointers, establishing a four-point lead for Xinjiang into the second half.

Both sides were on fire in the third quarter but Qingdao could not resist the sustained pressure poured by their opponents on the offensive end in the last period and could do nothing to avoid a rout.

Led by Hamed Haddadi, who posted a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds, Sichuan finished with five players scoring more than 10 points. Ren Junwei of Shanxi scored 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The first half ended 45-45 as neither side could gain an advantage, both struggling to dismantle the defense and make easy shots on transitions.

Haddadi started to attack the rim in the paint in the third quarter, helping Sichuan lead 72-67 into the last quarter, where they continued their attacks and battered their opponents on a 7-0 burst in the last minutes.

Also on Thursday, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls beat the Zhejiang Lions 100-90, the Tianjin Pioneers edged the Jiangsu Dragons 124-119, and the Shenzhen Aviators crushed the Shanghai Sharks 113-93. Enditem