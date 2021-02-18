CBA season to resume on March 1

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The 2020-21 CBA league season will resume on March 1 and conclude no later than May 1, according to a match schedule released by the league’s governing body on Wednesday.

The third stage of the season had been originally planned to kick off in late March in consideration of the quarantine period of national players following the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, which had been slated in Doha, Qatar from February 17 to 23.

However, the continental competition’s qualifiers were unable to go ahead as scheduled due to restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities. The Chinese national team took a break following the qualifiers postponement, and the Chinese league has made changes to its agenda accordingly.

The third phase of the CBA regular season, including the 40th to 47th rounds, will run from March 1 to 18.

After the All-Star Weekend between March 19 and 21, the fourth stage of the regular season, namely the 48th to 56th rounds, will be played from March 24 to April 13.

The playoffs will start from April 16. Winners in round of 12 and quarterfinals will be decided through one match, while the semifinals and finals adopt a best-of-three format. The champions will come out on May 1 at latest if the third match of the finals becomes necessary.

Remaining matches will still be played in Zhuji, east China’s Zhejiang Province in a championship format. Enditem