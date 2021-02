Dallas Moore (L) of Guangzhou Loong Lions competes against Sun Minghui of Zhejiang Lions during the 39th round match between Zhejiang Lions and Guangzhou Loong Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)