CBA’s Liaoning parts ways with former NBA player Simmons

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) side Liaoning Flying Leopards announced Thursday that they had terminated the contract with overseas recruit Jonathon Simmons, who had struggled to find his role in the team’s tactical system.

“Through prudent consideration and friendly communication with Jonathon Simmons, we have decided to terminate his contract,” read a Liaoning club statement.

The club added that they considered Simmons to be a high-caliber and dedicated player who has shown his respect and love for basketball.

“We show our sincere gratitude as Simmons has made contributions to the team and played for Liaoning despite difficulties in this special period,” said the club.

Undrafted in 2012, Simmons had a four-season spell in the NBA, playing for the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

After undergoing quarantine and passing COVID-19 tests, he became a registered player of Liaoning last December, averaging 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 appearances. Enditem