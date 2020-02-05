CBOT agricultural futures settle higher on technical buying

CHICAGO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures settled higher on Tuesday, supported by broad strength in U.S. equity markets and investors’ technical buying.

The most active corn contract for March delivery gained 3.5 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at 3.8225 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat rose 1.75 cents, or 0.32 percent, to settle at 5.5725 dollars per bushel. March soybeans added 2.5 cents, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 8.795 dollars per bushel.

Soybean and corn futures took cues from Wall Street, where the Nasdaq Composite Index hit a record high and the S&P 500 Index headed for its best day in six months.

Worries about harvest delays in Brazil’s soybean areas also boosted U.S. soybean futures.

CBOT wheat futures inched higher following corn and soybean’s rise.