CBOT soybeans fall sharply over unsatisfactory export sales

CHICAGO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures settled mixed on Thursday, with soybeans falling double digits over downbeat weekly export sales.

The most active soybean contract for May delivery lost 10.25 cents, or 1.13 percent, to settle at 8.97 U.S. dollars per bushel. May corn fell 3.25 cents, or 0.84 percent, to close at 3.8175 dollars per bushel. May wheat was up 0.5 cent, or 0.1 percent, to end at 5.1875 dollars per bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday released its weekly export sales report for the period of Feb. 21-27, showing weak export sales of corn and soybeans.

Net U.S. corn sales were reported at 769,200 metric tones for the 2019/20 marketing year, down 11 percent from the previous week and 29 percent from the prior four-week average.

Meanwhile, net soybean sales for 2019/20 were pegged at 345,000 metric tons, up 2 percent from the previous week, but down 35 percent from the prior four-week average.

Only wheat sales during the same period were upbeat, reaching 542,400 metric tons for the 2019/20 marketing year, up 42 percent from the previous week and 27 percent from the prior four-week average. The bullish data supported CBOT wheat futures.

The impacts of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on crop trade have also added pressure on CBOT futures, said market watchers.

CBOT brokers estimated that funds on Thursday sold 3,600 contracts of soybeans, 2,600 contracts of corn, while buying 2,400 contracts of wheat. Enditem