CCTV images of a man are shared by Glasgow police investigating a serious assault in a Sauchiehall Street bar.

Police in Glasgow have released CCTV images of a man they are investigating after a serious assault in a bar on Sauchiehall Street.

A 19-year-old man was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for injuries sustained in the incident, which occurred in a bar on Sauchiehall Street on Sunday, September 19.

As part of their investigation into a serious assault that occurred in the city center, police are looking for a man in a black suit.

Detectives have released CCTV images of the man they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

On September 19, 2021, at around 1.40 a.m., an incident occurred in a public bar on Sauchiehall Street.

At Glasgow Royal Infirmary, a 19-year-old man was treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

The man in the photos is described as white, slim, and with dark medium-length hair.

He is dressed in a shirt, tie, waistcoat, suit jacket, suit trousers, and dark shoes in the photos.

“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing,” Detective Constable Graham Nicolson said. “I would urge anyone who can assist us to come forward.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and reference reference 0238 of September 19, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”