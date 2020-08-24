CDC forecasts up to 205,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. by Sept. 12

Buildings in the Lower Manhattan skyline are seen from Green-Wood Cemetery during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, May 14, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Those with the greatest likelihood of a decrease over the next four weeks include Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, and South Carolina, according to the CDC.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — An ensemble forecast published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday projects up to 205,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Sept. 12.

The new national ensemble forecast predicts that 3,700 to 9,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending Sept. 12, and that 187,000 to 205,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date.

“State- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week will likely increase over the next four weeks in Minnesota and may decrease in 13 jurisdictions,” said the projection on the CDC website.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 5.6 million as of Friday afternoon, with more than 174,700 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. ■