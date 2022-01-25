Cease-fire violations occur on a regular basis in eastern Ukraine, disrupting the peace.

Attacks by pro-Russian separatists have been reported in various areas around the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to local and international authorities.

Ukraine's KOSTIANTYNIVKA

The Ukrainian army said Tuesday that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine continued to violate the cease-fire over the past day with machine guns and other heavy weapons.

According to the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the latest violation took place near the village of Prychepylivka in Novoaidar Raion, which is located 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of occupied Luhansk.

On Monday, ten attacks were reported on various Joint Forces Operation positions.

Several villages west of Luhansk and south of Donetsk, another occupied region, were targeted in the attacks.

When Ukrainian troops were attacked near Prychepylivka, one of their soldiers was wounded by shelling.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine announced 132 cease-fire violations late Monday, including 19 explosions in Donetsk between January and February.

21 to 23

During the same time period, the mission recorded 191 cease-fire violations, 45 of which were classified as live-fire drills outside of Luhansk’s security zone.

– In eastern Ukraine, separatists

The situation in Donbas, where Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists are fighting, is still tense.

Russia is accused of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has dismissed Western claims of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are conducting drills.

Russian forces invaded the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Donbas region fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.