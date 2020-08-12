Ceasefire maintains for two weeks in Donbas: NSDC

KIEV, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — There have been no major military clashes reported over the past 15 days since the ceasefire began, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said on Monday.

“Unlike many previously announced ceasefires, which lasted for several days, today the fifteenth day of the ceasefire continues without shots from heavy weapons and combat losses,” the NSDC stated on its official website.

Last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side is doing its best to maintain the ceasefire in East Ukraine.

“We are working to ensure that this regime is not violated … I am sure it would have been a real ceasefire if everything depended only on our side. We would move on to the next stage, to the next step of finishing the war,” Zelensky told a briefing in the Donetsk region last Thursday.

The representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe agreed on establishing a complete and comprehensive ceasefire in East Ukraine on July 27 during a Trilateral Contact Group video conference on July 22.

The agreement requests a ban on offensive and reconnaissance actions, the use of firearms, as well as the use of disciplinary measures for violations of the ceasefire.

The ongoing conflict in East Ukraine, which has claimed the life of some 13,000 people and left as many as 30,000 wounded, started in April 2014. Enditem