CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, investors weigh…

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 11 – Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, while investors maintained a cautious stance as European governments stepped up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Regional equities recouped some of the huge losses suffered on Monday, when both the Budapest and Prague stock markets were down more than 7%, their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. Both Prague and Budapest gained more than 1% by 0842 GMT, while Bucharest and Warsaw lost 0.3%. Markets were reacting to the 50 bps rate cut announced by the Bank of England and looking forward to the Thursday meeting of the European Central Bank, expecting measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Regional central bank officials said they were assessing the economic damage caused by the virus but sent mixed messages about the need for rate cuts. The Czech crown fell almost 1% on Tuesday after central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates. Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut. In Poland, two rate-setters said this week that it was time to consider a rate cut, while a third called for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates. “Commentary by some central banks from the region highlighted the stark divergence between central bankers’ views of rate stability and the market’s implied easing, which now expects a cut from most countries in the region at their next meeting,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. Among regional currencies, the forint gained 0.24% on Wednesday, outperforming its peers. The Polish zloty climbed 0.12%, while the Czech crown and the Romanian leu were trading stable. The Hungarian forint has stayed fairly stable in the face of the coronavirus panic, regaining some of its losses to the euro after it hit a fresh record low of 340.60 two weeks ago. There are several reasons for this, analysts say. Investors are closing previously held carry-trade positions, which benefit the forint. “We have disappeared from the map. People who want to make money are concentrating on other parts of the world now,” a dealer in Budapest said. “There are still news stories about possible central bank rate hikes in Hungary, and interbank rates have climbed up somewhat, which keeps the forint steady. But this will melt away,” he added. The NBH is the most dovish in the region with its base rate at 0.9%. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on March 24. “Right now there is more volatility in bond markets. Yields seesawed in the past few days, sometimes moving more than 10 bps in a day,” another trader in Budapest said. Bond yields were reacting to international news and movements in the U.S. bond market, he added. The Czech finance ministry will test markets with a raised offer at its planned bond auctions on Wednesday, including offering up to 7 billion crowns of a new bond due in 2031. Results of the auction will be published later on Wednesday. Dealers say bond trading has been relatively unaffected so far amid market turmoil though spreads on the official MTS platform have widened. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0942 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.6400 25.6220 -0.07% -0.81% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 335.080 335.900 +0.24% -1.17% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3130 4.3182 +0.12% -1.31% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8195 4.8229 +0.07% -0.65% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5620 7.5455 -0.22% -1.54% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.600 +0.04% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 925.27 912.760 +1.37% -17.06% 0 .BUX Budapest 38783.5 38380.6 +1.05% -15.84% 6 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1594.06 1599.48 -0.34% -25.86% > .BETI Buchares 8697.15 8722.11 -0.29% -12.83% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 857.82 843.94 +1.64% -7.35% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1651.16 1665.47 -0.86% -18.16% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 757.33 757.33 +0.00% -5.53% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 493.17 494.81 -0.33% -13.20% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.8430 0.0000 +280bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.1360 -0.1130 +206bp -13bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.1320 0.0000 +189bp -5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.2050 0.0280 +216bp +3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.4010 0.0630 +233bp +5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.5920 0.0490 +235bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 1.82 1.39 1.05 2.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.72 0.70 0.69 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.39 1.17 1.07 1.69 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)