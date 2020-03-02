CEE MARKETS-Markets rebound on global rate cut hopes

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, March 2 – Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets. Global markets had a torrid time last week as fears of a pandemic wiped more than $5 trillion from a major global equity index, but investors are now pricing in a monetary response. “There is talk of a coordinated rate cut by the Fed and the Bank of Japan … so it’s risk-on in emerging markets,” said a Warsaw-based currency trader. “We have a relief rally.” Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed in March, while on Monday investors were encouraged by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said the central bank would take steps to stabilise markets. At 0919 GMT the Polish zloty was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.3190. The Czech crown firmed 0.07% to 25.415 and the Hungarian forint was up 0.24% at 336.53. The Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8155. The central bank of Hungary will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT. The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool. Stocks also recovered some of the previous week’s losses, with Warsaw’s blue-chip WIG 20 index gaining 2.47%. Yields on benchmark 10-year Polish bonds stabilised after falling sharply last week. At 0919 GMT they were down about 3 basis points on the day at 1.761%, after touching an intra-day low of 1.662% on Friday. The opening of markets in Prague and Budapest was delayed due to technical reasons. Manufacturing activity in Poland in the Czech Republic continued to contract in February, PMI data showed on Monday, but the index nevertheless ticked higher in both countries. Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.1 in February from 52.2 in January, the index publisher said on Monday, as production volumes and new orders slipped. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1019 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4150 25.4340 +0.07% +0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 336.530 337.340 +0.24% -1.60% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3190 4.3300 +0.25% -1.45% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8155 4.8135 -0.04% -0.56% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4790 7.4715 -0.10% -0.45% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.450 117.545 +0.08% +0.10% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 977.11 977.110 +0.00% -12.42% 0 Budapest 40229.6 40229.6 +0.00% -12.70% 4 4 Warsaw 1812.53 1768.91 +2.47% -15.70% Buchares 9562.34 9121.27 +4.84% -4.16% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 907.00 906.08 +0.10% -2.04% a > Zagreb 1863.40 1863.40 +0.00% -7.63% Belgrade <.BELEX1 791.23 799.08 -0.98% -1.30% 5> Sofia 550.55 550.25 +0.05% -3.10% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7400 0.0660 +255bp +10bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4320 0.0660 +223bp +9bps R> s <CZ10YT= 1.3130 -0.1010 +194bp -9bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4320 -0.0060 +224bp +3bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.5270 -0.0340 +232bp -1bps R> s <PL10YT= 1.7610 -0.0310 +239bp -2bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interba nk Czech 2.21 2.04 1.81 2.38 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.73 0.77 0.83 0.61 Poland 1.54 1.38 1.28 1.71 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)