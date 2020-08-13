Celebrate National Prosecco Day 2020 With These 5 Affordable Bottles

Rather than whipping up a cocktail this Thirsty Thursday, pop open a bottle of bubbly to celebrate National Prosecco Day.

In honor of this effervescent beverage, check out some of these affordable brands that will allow you to celebrate National Prosecco Day without breaking the bank.

La Marca Prosecco (From $16.49)

La Marca Prosecco features a fresh and clean palate with notes of green apple, ripe lemon, and grapefruit flavors. Additionally, the aromas of white flowers, fresh citrus, and honeysuckle in this crisp drink will certainly satisfy the needs of any prosecco snob during their boozy celebration. For those who aren’t interested in overindulging in the beverage, La Marca minis (187 mL) are also available and retail for around $6.97.

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG (MSRP: $24.99)

Those who plan on celebrating the day while snacking on their favorite cheese will appreciate the mellow versatility of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Featuring fruity hints of Rennet apples and pineapples, this beverage also pairs well with seafood, rich desserts, and more. Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore half bottles (375mL) are also available starting at around $14.99.

Ruffino Prosecco (From $14.99)

Ruffino Prosecco contains a fragrant bouquet with aromas of pears, apples, and citrus, as well as hints of wisteria. Thanks to floral notes and other intense flavors, this clean and crisp beverage will leave its consumer with a pleasant finish on the palate. An added bonus is that Ruffino Prosecco pretty much goes with any dish like pizza, fish or white meat dishes.

Cavit Prosecco (From $14.99)

Be sure to break out your charcuterie boards and favorite desserts while enjoying a delicious glass of Cavit Prosecco. This prosecco features fruity fragrances reminiscent of green apple, citrus fruits, and pineapple that creates an overall well-balanced beverage.

Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco (From $10.99)

This refreshing and inviting sparkling Italian wine features hints of zesty lemon, smooth honeysuckle, pears, and apples. The lingering sweet citrus finish of Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco creates a perfect pairing for spicy dishes, fresh fruit, and a variety of hors d’oeuvres.