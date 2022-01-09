Celebrities like Kate Middleton’s enduring popularity demonstrates how little Britain values dissenting voices.

Do we want public figures to speak about topics that aren’t directly related to them? Take a look at how Novak Djokovic’s candidness was met with hostility.

Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is arguably the most unloved and polarising of world-renowned sports stars; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who recently released portraits for her birthday, is the most sphinx-like globally famous 40-year-old in public life.

We approve, if not admire, her less-is-more approach.

I didn’t know she supported any causes before doing research on her – aside from monarchy, of course.

Why do we admire people who are quiet or beige as a nation? The contrast with their contemporaries is stark.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, like Djokovic, have a combined total of 20 Grand Slams and over 80 ATP titles.

All of them can be identified by their first names.

Roger and Rafa, like Novak, have spent years as world No. 1s.

Roger and Rafa, on the other hand, are almost universally adored, unlike Novak.

Andy Murray, who was once mentioned in the same breath as one of the “Big Four,” is also opinionated and thus less popular due to his polarizing nature.

Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tyson Fury could all be lumped together in this category.

This is so true in the case of Djokovic that some people are hesitant to accept the mounting evidence that he is the greatest player of all time.

It’s easy to see why he wants to compete in Australia after winning nine times there already.

He is hell-bent on becoming the greatest athlete of all time.

Perhaps that single-mindedness frightens us, or perhaps we have a more objective viewpoint: that this should not take precedence over the need to comply with Covid restrictions that affect the rest of us.

It would be unfair to say that Kate, the “reliable royal,” never speaks out on issues.

She has long advocated for early childhood education, art, and music, most recently playing the piano in public with singer Tom Walker at Christmas.

Kate, on the other hand, always takes the expected stance.

She has done so.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

The enduring popularity of celebrities like Kate Middleton shows how little Britain cares for the opinionated