Celebrities Wear ‘Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor’ Shirts To Raise Awareness

A plethora of Hollywood A-listers has joined forces to raise awareness about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was a victim of police brutality.

Celebrities like Regina King, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Sarah Paulson, and many more shared pictures of themselves wearing a black shirt. The front side of the shirt they wore featured the statement “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Meanwhile, “Say Her Name” was writen on the back of the shirt. The back also featured an illustration of Taylor. The “Watchmen” actress also shared that the illustration was created by artist Arlyn Garcia.

All the notable personalities shared the same message along with their pictures, saying that it has been 150 days since the death of Taylor and justice has still not been served. The message also indicated that black women who face police brutality do not get justice and are completely “forgotten.”

The celebrities also pledged that they won’t let this incident go away until Taylor and her family get the justice they deserve.

“It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten, but that is changing now. We will remind and remember until there is justice for these women. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME ,” the message they shared onsocial media read.

Meanwhile, Wilde went one step further to share how she told her daughter about what happened to Taylor. The “Booksmart” helmer revealed that she had to explain to her child why “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” was written on her shirt.

“Today I explained this t-shirt to my 3 yr old daughter. I didn’t sugarcoat the tragedy of it . She should know what kind of world she is here to reimagine. Her innocent horror and confusion should be all of ours,” Wilde wrote on Instagram.

The shirt was created by a female-powered lifestyle brand called Phenomenal and is priced at $45.

Recently, Oprah Winfrey also raised awareness about Taylor by stepping away from the cover of her monthly magazine “O: The Oprah Magazine.” Taking it to Twitter, the famous TV personality revealed that the September issue of the magazine will feature Breonna on the cover instead of her. This is the first time since the inception of the magazine that the former talk show host would not be featured on the cover.

Take a look at all the stars who donned the black shirt and helped raise awareness about Taylor’s case below: