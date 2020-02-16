Celebrity chef Opel Khan creates an Valentine’s Day ‘Dead Love Degustation’

A celebrity chef has created an anti-Valentine’s Day degustation menu that comes complete with a luxurious four course and a dead rose.

Opel Khan – the owner of Métisse restaurant in Potts Point, inner Sydney – said love should be celebrated all year round, not just on February 14.

And so the restaurateur is rebelling against the day of love by serving couples his ultimate ‘Dead Love Degustation’, paired with wines and a dead rose for just $99.

The author of Sex in the Kitchen said he knows all there is to know about the ‘interweaving of food and love’.

‘Food is love. It’s a sensual experience. Cooking is passion. My food is French, the most romantic cuisine in the world,’ Khan said.

‘It should be celebrated all the time, not just on one special day.’

The menu, which is available through to the end of February, features a seductive four-course degustation experience of its classic French cuisines with a modern twist, paired with a captivating collection of wines.

The degustation begins with a ‘playful tease’, a swordfish carpaccio puffed rice beetroot gel paired with a Clomarin Picpoul de Pinet from south-west France.

Next, couples are served a burrata wrapped in air-dried beef with Australian bush honey which promises to ‘excite taste buds’.

The third course includes a ‘mischievous’ rework of duck à l’Orange paired with a Santa Duc Grenache Syrah from Vaucluse, France.

To finish, there’s an aphrodisiac classic, a symphony of chocolate.

‘There is no greater disappointment than fake love. I want people to experience true love,’ Khan said.

But for those who do celebrate Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering couples a special degustation of its romantic French cuisine, complete with a fresh red rose.

Métisse is a ‘bold and progressive French restaurant’, with an impressive all-French team of chefs with nine Michelin stars between them.